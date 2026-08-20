Liberia: UP Backs Joint Security Over Taylor Charges

MONROVIA — The governing Unity Party (UP) has commended the Joint Security over the investigation and subsequent charges against former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in connection with the ongoing multimillion-dollar cocaine probe, urging security agencies to remain professional and not be swayed by political or public pressure.

In a statement issued Wednesday, August 19, under the signature of National Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity and Outreach Lansana Pawenneh Fofana, the UP said Liberia's drug crisis has destroyed families, endangered young people and threatened the country's social fabric.

The party accused the former Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government of allowing illicit drugs to become deeply entrenched in the country, an allegation the CDC has disputed through its criticism of the current government's handling of the cocaine investigation.

The UP maintained that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration is determined to end what it described as a culture of impunity surrounding drug-related crimes.

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"As the governing party, we support every lawful step being taken, including this morning's invitation extended to the former Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, as a person of interest in connection with the ongoing investigation," the UP said.

"We urge the Joint Security to remain steadfast, apolitical, and professional. Do not be swayed by the theatrics, noise, and desperate propaganda of the opposition. Your duty is to the Constitution and to the Liberian people, not to Facebook press conferences," the statement added.

The Unity Party reaffirmed what it described as the Boakai administration's commitment to ensuring that "no stone is left unturned" in the investigation of drug-related criminal activities.

It also commended the Joint Security and its partners for what it termed professionalism, courage and discipline in carrying out the investigation.

According to the party, the investigation demonstrates that authorities are prepared to pursue individuals regardless of political affiliation, former public office or economic status.

"This action confirms what Liberians already know: that this investigation will shield no one, regardless of political affiliation, former office, or economic status. The law will be applied equally," the UP said.

UP Rejects 'Witch Hunt' Claims

The governing party also criticized opposition politicians who have described the investigation and questioning of Taylor as politically motivated.

"The Unity Party notes with disgust the attempts by elements of the opposition to politicize the arrests and invitations of persons of interest, branding them a 'witch-hunt.' Let this be clear: this is not politics. This is national security," the party stated.

It described attempts to politicize the cocaine investigation as "reckless" and "unpatriotic," accusing critics of seeking to obstruct the administration of justice.

The UP urged opposition leaders who possess credible evidence concerning the cocaine case to submit it to investigators or the courts.

"If you have nothing but lies, keep silent and allow the law to work," the party said.

The Unity Party also accused the CDC of failing to adequately address Liberia's drug problem during its six years in power.

"The CDC had six years to confront this drug crisis and failed woefully. Narcotic substances were sold openly on our streets, and our children were lost. The CDC's conspicuous silence at the time, and their noise now, exposes their hypocrisy," the statement said.

The CDC, however, has rejected the government's handling of the investigation, accusing the Boakai administration of attempting to intimidate opposition figures and divert attention from government and security officials allegedly connected to the cocaine case.

Taylor Faces Multiple Charges

The UP statement came as the government announced multiple charges against Taylor following her questioning by the Joint National Security Investigative Team.

Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh said Taylor was charged under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023 with Unlicensed Importation of a Controlled Drug or Substance under Section 14.83; offenses relating to the Unlicensed Sale, Trading, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Distribution, Dispatch in Transit and Transportation of a Controlled Drug or Substance under Section 14.85; and Illicit Trafficking of a Controlled Drug or Substance under Section 14.93.

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She was also charged under Chapter 10 of the Penal Law of Liberia with Criminal Solicitation under Section 10.2, Criminal Facilitation under Section 10.3 and Criminal Conspiracy under Section 10.4.

Additionally, Taylor faces a Money Laundering charge under Section 15.2 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

The charges followed Taylor's questioning at Police Headquarters after authorities prevented her from leaving Liberia for Accra, Ghana, where she was expected to attend a women's forum.

The government has emphasized that the charges are allegations and do not constitute a finding of guilt. Taylor remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of competent jurisdiction.