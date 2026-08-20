Nigeria: Christantus Uche Undergoes Successful Surgery After Serious Knee Injury

The Nigerian international confirmed on Wednesday that he had completed the procedure and shared a photograph of himself as he began what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation process

Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche has undergone successful surgery after suffering a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The Nigerian international confirmed on Wednesday that he had completed the procedure and shared a photograph of himself as he began what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

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Uche suffered the injury on 6 August during Getafe's pre-season friendly against Monaco, following a tackle from Monaco defender Christian Mawissa.

Further medical examinations revealed that the 23-year-old had sustained multiple ligament and meniscus tears in his right knee, with the extent of the damage making surgery necessary.

Following the successful operation, Uche expressed his appreciation on his official Instagram page to the medical team, his representatives, Getafe, his teammates and everyone who has supported him since the setback.

"Today (Wednesday), I took a very important step in this journey. The surgery went as planned, and now a new chapter begins: recovery," Uche said.

"First of all, I want to thank Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet and his entire team for their great work and for taking care of me throughout the whole process.

"I would also like to thank my agent for being by my side, for his support, and for accompanying me every step of the way. And thank you to Getafe, the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club for being with me from day one.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages, prayed for me, and given me strength. I trust in God, and I know that He will give me the strength to overcome this process.

"Now it's time to have patience, work hard, and trust the journey. One day closer to returning. God is great."

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for Uche, who returned to Getafe following a frustrating loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

The midfielder struggled to secure regular playing time in England, making 22 appearances but playing only 477 minutes.

Palace had an option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell but decided against activating the clause, resulting in Uche's return to Getafe amid uncertainty over his future.

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Instead, the injury has now brought his 2026/27 campaign to an abrupt end before it could properly begin.

Uche will now focus entirely on his rehabilitation as he begins the long road back to full fitness, with Getafe set to be without one of their midfield options for the rest of the season.