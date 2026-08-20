Nigeria: APC Support Groups Demands Party Reforms

Members of the Association of APC Resident Community Support Groups Worldwide (ARCSGWW), an umbrella body representing over 2.3 million members across Nigeria and the Diaspora, yesterday protested at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding immediate constitutional reforms and greater inclusion within the party structure.

The protesters issued a formal 14-day ultimatum to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to yield to their demands.

In a communique after the protest, the group, which describes itself as the "grassroots engine room" of the ruling party, warned that failure to address their grievances would trigger nationwide peaceful protests.

Led by Luke Jacob, the ARCSGWW reaffirmed its loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but expressed frustration over what it termed "internal exclusion" and "constitutional breaches" within the party's national leadership.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The coalition outlined three primary resolutions, insisting that the NWC must act to prevent electoral vulnerabilities similar to those experienced by the party in previous state-level contests.

The group is demanding the immediate implementation of the amended APC Constitution, asserting that the party must align with directives previously issued by President Tinubu to uphold internal democracy and party supremacy.

The ARCSGWW rejected the characterisation of support groups as informal entities. They are calling for formal recognition as a "Statutory Organ of the Party," seeking constitutional backing and direct representation within the party's administrative hierarchy.

The association voiced strong opposition to the current selective treatment of National Deputy Officers. They contended that the NWC must either grant full membership status to all National Deputy Officers or exclude them entirely to avoid internal division and disenfranchisement.

Luke Jacob emphasized that the group's members--who hold Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and played a pivotal role in the party's mobilization efforts--are concerned about the party's cohesion ahead of future electoral cycles.

"As stakeholders who worked for the victory of the party, we will not allow the re-occurrence of what happened in Osun," the statement read. "Internal exclusion and constitutional breaches only weaken us at the polls."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association noted that if the NWC fails to meet these demands within the two-week window, they are prepared to mobilize their members for a nationwide demonstration to press their case.