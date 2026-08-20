Nigeria: Mascots Kick Off Campaign for Tinubu in Abuja

A campaign team for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, began operations in Abuja yesterday by deploying mascots across strategic locations in the nation's capital.

This activity followed the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) decision to lift the ban on public campaigns for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the commission, the move aligns with Section 98(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates that public campaigns for political parties must commence 150 days before polling day and conclude 24 hours before the election.

Our reporter observed mascots stationed at the Beggar Roundabout, City Gate, the Federal Secretariat, Wuse 2, and the Central Area, with others moving through various streets.

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The individuals held banners with inscriptions such as: "Vote Tinubu For a Stronger Naira, More Stable Economy" and "Nigeria Is Rising, Re-elect Tinubu For a Better Nigeria."

In a viral video, one of the mascots claimed he was paid N80,000 to display the campaign banner, adding that he would quit the role if offered a higher wage.

"They paid me N80,000 to carry this Tinubu poster, but if I see a better offer like N100,000, I will drop it," the mascot said.

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, also shared a photo of a mascot holding a campaign banner on his verified Facebook page.

The display has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many describing the move as a strategic mobilisation tactic ahead of the 2027 polls.

Nosa Omoruyi:, said "If you are performing well, you don't need to bribe anyone with money."

The Street Comrade wrote, "That's his own 'bag of rice.' Abeg, who has Tinubu's contact? I can do the job for N50,000."

Igwe Henry Chukwuemeka, said "The truth remains that none of these supporters are genuine; they are supporting him for personal gains, not because he is performing well as President."

Williams Bigmouth wrote, "Make sure you collect all the money they give you when it is time to vote, then vote for what is good--vote your conscience."

In his post, Belo Ebuka Maduka wrote "I hope you collected a 70% advance of that N80,000. Never trust those people; make sure you don't work in vain."