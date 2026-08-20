South Africa: Xenophobia - 83 Nigerians Return From South Africa, FG Says 90 Killed Since 2022

Upon arrival, the returnees were received by Haruna Ali-Gombe, the director, African Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A total of 83 Nigerian returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a South African Airways flight from Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

He stated that the returnees were accompanied by two officials from the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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He noted that the repatriation was facilitated through the procurement of flight tickets by good-spirited private individuals, whose generous support enabled their safe return to Nigeria.

He added that upon arrival, the returnees were received by Haruna Ali-Gombe, the director, African Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who welcomed them on behalf of the federal government.

Mr Ebienfa said, "They were handed over to relevant government agencies for necessary documentation and profiling ahead of their reunification with their families."

He reiterated the federal government's commitment to the welfare and safe return of all Nigerian citizens abroad, and profound appreciation to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

He expressed appreciation to the private individuals who sponsored the exercise and agencies involved in ensuring a smooth reception and reintegration process.

FG calls for measures against Xenophobia

The federal government has called for urgent and concrete measures to halt xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Africans in South Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Raphael Oni, Special Assistant on Digital Media and Public Diplomacy, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

It said the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, said this during a virtual roundtable on: "South Africa's Xenophobia in Comparative Perspective," convened by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Mr Enikanolaiye was quoted as saying that the crisis must be tackled through stronger migration governance, responsible leadership, and deeper people-to-people ties across the continent.

The minister said that Nigeria views the challenge that surrounds Afrophobia as one that must be understood without denial or exaggeration.

According to him, the violence is bearing particularly African, post-colonial and post-apartheid character, hence the more accurate term, Afrophobia.

He decried the contradiction of citizens from countries that stood with South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle, now being targeted as unwanted outsiders.

Mr Enikanolaiye also said that the ministry had directed the NIIA to undertake a comprehensive study documenting Nigeria's support for the liberation struggle.

He said Nigeria's financial commitment was over $60 billion, in addition to the nationalisation of British Petroleum, scholarships, and hospitality extended to South African leaders in Nigeria.

Mr Enikanolaiye said, "The relationship between Nigeria and South Africa is not reducible to trade statistics or diplomatic communiqués.

"There is history in that relationship. There is blood, sacrifice and solidarity in that history," he said.

He expressed concern over the loss of lives, stressing that since June 2022, not less than 90 Nigerians had been killed in Afrophobic violence, with fresh attacks and displacements recorded in 2026.

He warned that the continued violence undermined South Africa's international reputation, eroded investor confidence, threatened regional integration, and diminished the moral authority earned during its liberation struggle.

"To break the cycle, Nigeria is urging South African authorities to strengthen migration systems that are transparent and humane, and to ensure that the enforcement of immigration laws remained solely with the state," he said.

The minister cautioned against vigilantism and called on political leaders to guard their language, saying rhetoric that painted migrants as criminals or job thieves fostered an environment where violence thrives.

He underscored the need for public discourse grounded in facts and data, rather than misinformation and social media rumours.

"Nigeria calls for the full activation of existing Nigeria-South Africa early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms to detect and defuse tensions before they escalate," he stated.

Mr Enikanolaiye reiterated the need to deepen people-to-people diplomacy.

He said this was to be done by mobilising businesses, universities, religious and traditional institutions, youth groups, civil society, and the media to rebuild trust and promote a shared African identity.

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He said that Nigeria, together with Ghana, would be presenting the matter at the next Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

While acknowledging South Africa's willingness to discuss push and pull factors, he insisted Nigeria's priority attention must be given to the hate-driven violence and attacks causing anguish among African nationals.

"What Africa needs now is not mere tolerance, but belonging to a continent where a Nigerian in Johannesburg and a South African in Lagos are regarded first as Africans with equal dignity," he said.

Mr Enikanolaiye reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the welfare and protection of Nigerians abroad, while citing Mr Tinubu's direct intervention in the recent repatriation of Nigerians from South Africa.

He commended the heads of mission in Pretoria and Johannesburg for ensuring that the exercise was carried out promptly.

The minister also assured of Nigeria's resolve to work with South Africa, the AU, ECOWAS and other partners to ensure African integration.