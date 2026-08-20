Nigeria: Octan Presses for Effective Workforce Development to Deliver Oil , Gas Projects

The President of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), Chris Osarunmewense, has advocated for stronger collaboration among government, regulators, energy companies and training institutions to develop the skilled workforce needed to sustain Nigeria's oil and gas industry and support its transition to a cleaner energy future.

The case for improved skill workers have been a major demand among industry operators in tecent times as Nigeria intensifies efforts to strengthen the oil and gas sector.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Tinubu just recently announced new tax incentive for deep offshore oil and gas projects which is intended to unlock about $50billion in investments and add nearly one million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate to Nigeria's production within the next four to five years, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has said.

Equally, the Chairman of Nigerians for Good Governance, Dele Olaseni, defended the federal government's reforms in the petroleum sector, saying increased crude oil production, renewed investor interest, fresh Final Investment Decisions, FIDs, and refinery projects indicate that the administration is repositioning the industry.

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Olaseni said recent developments in the sector showed that the government's policies were beginning to attract investments and improve production capacity.

Osarunmewense, in response to these said human capital develops by progression.

"At OGTAN, therefore, we treasure the potential of people who have developed human capital in nature, to effectively operate within the oil and gas industry," he said.

He made the call in his keynote address at the Drinks and Networking Dinner held at Ogunu Golf Resort as part of activities for the OGTAN Human Capital Development Conference and Exhibition (HCD) 2026.

Speaking on the theme:"Setting the Stage: The Spirit of HCD 2026," he said human capital development was a continuous process that required investment in people, skills and institutional capacity.

He described the conference as an opportunity for industry stakeholders to step away from their individual corporate and professional responsibilities and focus collectively on the people and capabilities required to drive Nigeria's energy industry into the future.

According to him, the conference represents the beginning of a broader conversation on how Nigeria can build and sustain a workforce capable of delivering on the long-term ambitions of its oil and gas sector.

Osarunmewense said the decision to hold the 2026 conference in Warri, Delta State, rather than the traditional venues of Lagos or Abuja, was deliberate.

He explained that Warri and the wider Niger Delta occupy a central place in Nigeria's petroleum history, having played a major role in exploration, production, processing, oilfield services, technical training and community development.

"Warri is not simply a venue; it is part of the history of Nigeria's oil and gas industry," he said, noting that the city represents an important intersection of industry, technical expertise, communities, institutions and human capital.

He said taking the conference to Warri was also intended to expose international participants to a broader picture of Nigeria's energy landscape beyond its major political and commercial centres.

"We want our colleagues, partners, and international guests to experience Nigeria not merely as a geographical location associated with petroleum production, but as a region of talent, enterprise, technical expertise, institutions, communities, and enormous human capital potential," he said.

The OGTAN president added that the conference was being held in collaboration with the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), describing the institution as one of Nigeria's leading centres for technical and professional training in the petroleum industry.

He said the partnership made Warri particularly appropriate for discussions around workforce development and the skills required to support Nigeria's evolving energy sector.

Osarunmewense also stressed the importance of partnerships in addressing Nigeria's human capital challenges, arguing that no single stakeholder could develop the workforce required by the industry.

"Government alone cannot solve it. Regulators cannot solve it alone. Oil and gas companies cannot solve it alone. Training providers cannot solve it alone. Universities and technical institutions cannot do so alone either," he said.

He called for deeper collaboration across the energy value chain, including partnerships between government agencies, regulators, operators, training providers, universities and technical institutions.

He urged delegates attending the conference to use the event not only to listen to presentations but also to build relationships, identify skills gaps, explore training opportunities and develop new partnerships.

"Sometimes the most important outcome of a conference is not what happens on the podium; it is what happens between people after the formal sessions," he said.

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Earlier in the day, OGTAN hosted a Human Capital Development Golf Tournament, which Osarunmewense said provided an appropriate metaphor for workforce development.

He noted that golf requires preparation, discipline, concentration, patience, strategy and continuous improvement--qualities that are equally important in developing a productive and adaptable workforce.

"Success does not come from one perfect shot; it comes from consistently making the right decisions, learning from mistakes, and improving on them again," he said.

He congratulated participants and winners of the tournament, describing everyone who took part as a winner because of their contribution to strengthening professional relationships and the wider industry community.

Osarunmewense thanked OGTAN's partners, sponsors, speakers, panelists, educators, members and participating organisations for supporting the 2026 conference.

He said the association remained committed to creating platforms that would strengthen Nigeria's energy workforce and ensure that human capital remains at the centre of the industry's growth, competitiveness and transition.