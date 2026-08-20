Nigeria: Geregu Power Settles Outstanding Bond Obligations, Reaffirms Commitment to Investors

20 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nicholas Dekera

Geregu Power Plc has fully settled its outstanding bond obligations, with the company's chairman, Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, assuring bondholders, shareholders and other stakeholders of the Board's commitment to meeting its financial obligations.

The settlement marks a significant step in the company's efforts to strengthen investor confidence, safeguard shareholder value and reinforce its commitment to sound corporate governance.

Speaking on Thursday, Yari, Marafan Sokoto, said the Board remained determined to ensure that all obligations to bondholders and trustees were honoured.

"Our Board is fully committed to meeting Geregu's financial obligations to its bondholders and trustees. I am pleased to confirm that payment has just been effected in line with our obligations," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The chairman assured stakeholders that the Board would continue to take necessary measures to protect the interests of bondholders and shareholders while maintaining the company's financial obligations.

Geregu Power also said it was working with relevant parties to resolve legacy administrative matters predating the current Board, stressing that the process would not affect its ability to meet its bond obligations.

Yari further reaffirmed the Board's support for the federal government's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its efforts to transform Nigeria's power sector.

He said Geregu Power would continue to contribute to the sector through reliable and efficient electricity generation, adding that the company remained committed to supporting Nigeria's economic growth and development.

The company said it would issue formal confirmation of the settlement upon completion of the payment process and continue to keep bondholders, trustees and other stakeholders informed of material developments.

Geregu Power said it remained focused on sustainable and efficient power generation while strengthening its relationship with investors and other stakeholders.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.