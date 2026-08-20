Gambia: Accusing Fingers On Tribal Sentiments 61 Years After Independence

20 August 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Tribes become significant when people, living on the same territory, produce and share a way of life based on a common language and heritage.

Once people sharing the same language, mix with others and reside in a geopolitical state that they share with others who do not speak the same language, in determining the existence of a government that should serve all of them, tribe disappeared and citizens who could who could be identified as ethno linguistic groups by virtue of the language they speak, emerged.

There is no basis for conflict among the ethnolonguistic groups of a country since all are tax payers who contribute to national wealth. They are required to be tax payers and have a right to equal benefits from services such education, health, transport, telecommunications and all public amenities. They are also equal in determining representation.

Gambians must therefore refuse to be divided on ethnolinguitic lines. They should be united to work together to build a life of liberty, dignity and prosperity for all.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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