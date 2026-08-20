Ghana: Absa Supports Buzstop Boys With Clean-Up Equipment

Absa Bank Ghana has donated essential equipment to Buzstop Boys to support the group's drain-clearing, waste management and community clean-up activities.

The items, selected based on the group's operational needs, included a demolition breaker, an angle grinder for cutting concrete, sledgehammers, a submersible sewage pump, a petrol pressure washer, a brush cutter, an earth auger, a portable generator, a lawn mower and 100 metres of layflat hose.

The items were presented at the bank's new head office, Absa Place, by the Executive Director, Private, Personal and Business Banking, Mr Kobla Nyaletey; the Director, Personal and Private Banking, Mr Charles Addo; the Head of Prestige Banking, Ms Princess Tettey; and other members of the Prestige Banking team.

Mr Nyaletey commended the volunteers for demonstrating leadership and civic responsibility in their efforts to improve public spaces.

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"Buzstop Boys' efforts show what committed citizens can achieve when they take responsibility for the communities around them. Absa is proud to support them, and we encourage them to remain steadfast," he said.

Mr Addo said the donation reflected Absa's commitment to supporting community-led initiatives that created lasting social and environmental value.

"At Absa, our citizenship promise is to be a Force for Good. We seek to fulfil that promise sustainably by supporting the communities in which we operate. Buzstop Boys have demonstrated the impact that committed citizens can make, and this equipment will help strengthen their efforts to keep public spaces clean," he noted.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the group, the Founder and Lead of Buzstop Boys, Mr Heneba Kwadwo Safo, said the donation would help the volunteers overcome some of the practical challenges they encounter during clean-up exercises.