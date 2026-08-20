Ghana: Telecel Rewards Four Customers With Gh¢20,000

Four Telecel Ghana customers have won a combined GH¢20,000 in monthly cash prizes in the 15th cycle of the Telecel Dream Car Promo, as the SMS trivia competition enters its final weeks.

One lucky customer will also drive away in a brand-new SUV at the end of August as the promotion reaches its grand finale.

The four monthly winners -- Selvin Nana Takyi Otoo, Benjamin Tackie, Mensah Hage Appiah and Gideon Klu -- received GH¢10,000, GH¢5,000, GH¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 respectively at prize presentations held in Takoradi and Accra.

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Selvin, who received the highest prize at the Telecel office in Takoradi, said he initially doubted the authenticity of the promotion but decided to participate after his elder brother encouraged him.

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"I wasn't sure if it was real at first. My senior brother encouraged me to give it a try since he had already tried it. I started answering the daily trivia every time. I am surprised and happy because I wasn't expecting it at all," he said.

The 19-year-old senior high school graduate is currently helping his mother with her bakery business while awaiting admission to his preferred tertiary institution.

He said the GH¢10,000 would provide valuable support as he prepared to continue his education.

"Having finished SHS and applied for tertiary school, this money will be a huge help to me. I would encourage everyone to participate in the promo and keep trying. Everyone has their own luck, so don't give up," he said.

The other winners also attributed their participation in the trivia competition to their curiosity, confidence and interest in general knowledge.

Benjamin Tackie, an Accra-based winner who received GH¢5,000, said his interest in general trivia gave him confidence that he could win.

"I love general trivia. My confidence was a 10 out of 10, so winning didn't surprise me at all, and I'll be back for the grand prize. This is 100 per cent real and open to all, so I encourage everyone to give it a try," he said.

The monthly cash prizes were introduced in the 15th cycle of the promotion to give customers more opportunities to win during the six-month campaign, while building anticipation towards the grand prize.

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Speaking at the prize presentation, the Digital and Value-Added Services Manager of Telecel Ghana, Catherine Manteaw, said the company remained committed to rewarding customer loyalty through engaging experiences that gave more customers opportunities to win.

"The Telecel Dream Car Promo has become one of the ways we celebrate and reward our customers for choosing Telecel. The introduction of monthly cash prizes means more people can experience the excitement of winning throughout the campaign, while keeping their eyes on the ultimate reward.

"With the grand finale just around the corner, we encourage customers to keep playing because the brand-new SUV is still up for grabs," Mrs Manteaw said.

Now in its 15th cycle, the Telecel Dream Car Promo is one of Ghana's longest-running customer reward campaigns. It has so far rewarded customers with eight brand-new vehicles, six houses and thousands of cash prizes.

The current cycle, which began on March 1, 2026, runs until August 31, 2026.

It introduced an additional GH¢100,000 in monthly cash rewards for the first five months of the campaign, with the four highest-scoring subscribers sharing GH¢20,000 each month.