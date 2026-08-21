Nigeria: 40 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

20 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

About 40 people are suspected to have lost their lives after a boat carrying farmers to their rice farms capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred while the victims were crossing a stream to access their farms.

Most of those on board were reportedly children aged between 10 and 15 years.

An eyewitness said more than 70 people were on the boat when it capsized shortly after taking off.

The village head was among those on board but he was reportedly rescued.

"So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued," a local journalist who was at the scene, Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, told our reporter.

According to him, the victims comprised farm owners and labourers who had been engaged to harvest rice.

"The canoe capsized shortly after take-off. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with local divers searching for those still missing and recovering bodies," he said.

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