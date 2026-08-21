Nigeria: ASUU-Kasu Commends Kaduna Govt, Says Seven Issues Remain Unresolved

"Where you have done something, we commend you, and where there is an issue, we bring it to your attention to address," said Dr Abdullahi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) chapter, has commended the Kaduna State Government under Governor Uba Sani for addressing some of the longstanding challenges confronting the institution.

The chairman of ASUU-KASU, Dr Abubakar Abdullahi, made the remarks at a press briefing in Kaduna on the union's ultimatum to the state government over what it described as poor working conditions and other challenges affecting the university.

Dr Abdullahi said the union's position was not intended to castigate the government, but to draw its attention to areas requiring further intervention to strengthen the university.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He acknowledged some steps already taken by the present administration, saying the union would continue to commend the government whenever it addressed issues affecting the institution.

"Where you have done something, we commend you, and where there is an issue, we bring it to your attention to address," he said.

The chairman recalled that the government had addressed some of the issues contained in previous agreements with the union, including matters relating to salaries and allowances.

According to him, out of about 10 issues previously presented by the union, three had been addressed, while seven remained outstanding.

He said the union was particularly encouraged by the government's review of a previous decision on school fees, recalling that ASUU had opposed the increase because of its potential impact on students.

"When the current government came about, they reviewed the decision and we commend them for that," he said.

Abdullahi stressed that ASUU's interventions were not limited to the welfare of its members, but were aimed at protecting the university system and ensuring that tertiary education in Kaduna State remained competitive.

He said the union considered its responsibilities to include teaching, research and community service.

The chairman also praised KASU's achievements, saying the institution had performed creditably compared with other universities despite the challenges confronting it.

He described KASU as an institution that could serve Kaduna State for generations if properly supported.

"Roads would come and go. Physical infrastructure would not live more than 30 to 50 years. But KASU is an institution we hope and pray will still be here for the next 100 or 200 years," he said.

He added that the university had started on "the very right footing" and had recorded achievements that compared favourably with established universities.

"I am not even talking about state universities. Federally established universities, first-generation universities, we go to places and we beat them, hands down," Abdullahi said.

He therefore called for sustained government support, improved staff welfare and proper funding to enable the institution to retain its academic workforce and maintain its standards.

On the two-week ultimatum, Abdullahi clarified that the union was not eager to embark on industrial action, stressing that dialogue remained its preferred option.

"Usually, people have this wrong notion that ASUU always wants to embark on strike. That is not our desire or passion," he said.

According to him, the purpose of the briefing was to bring the challenges to the attention of the government and the public in the hope that they would be resolved before the ultimatum expired.

He said ASUU remained ready for dialogue with the government at any time, stressing that peace and stability in the university were in the interest of all stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even if the government calls us now, we are ready to move. Anything that will bring peace to the system, stability, that is what we want," he said.

Abdullahi also urged the government to implement the new Federal Government-ASUU agreement, saying its provisions could benefit both university staff and the administration through improved funding and management.

He appealed to the state government to see the outstanding challenges as an opportunity to strengthen KASU and leave a lasting legacy in the education sector.

"The government has the opportunity to write its name in gold by actually fixing a problem system they inherited," he said.

The ASUU-KASU chairman said Kaduna, traditionally recognised as a centre of learning, should remain at the forefront of educational development and should not allow other states to overtake it in the sector.