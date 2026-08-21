Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Granted U.S.$1,000 Bail in Drug Dealing Case

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika, and her co-accused Isaac Arab Jessub have been granted bail by the High Court after successfully appealing against a magistrate's decision to keep them in custody.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda on Thursday allowed the appeal by consent and set aside the magistrate's August 13 decision denying them bail.

The two were each ordered to pay US$1,000 bail and comply with a series of conditions, including surrendering their passports, reporting to police fortnightly and remaining at their stated addresses.

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Tafirenyika, 22, is required to report to Borrowdale Police Station, while her uncle Jessub must report to Hatfield Police Station.

The court also ordered that the pair "shall not interfere with State witnesses, exhibits or police investigations.

"Tafirenyika and Jessub are facing charges of unlawful possession of pethidine for the purpose of dealing and unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.

Tafirenyika was arrested on August 4 after detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit allegedly recovered pethidine, morphine and cannabis during a raid at her Greystone Park home.

The State alleges that more than 200 ampoules of pethidine and morphine were recovered from her bedroom, while five rolls of cannabis were allegedly found concealed in her Lamborghini.

The State had opposed bail, arguing that investigations were still underway, the alleged supplier had not been arrested and that Tafirenyika posed a flight risk.

She denies the allegations.

The two are represented by their lawyers Malvern Mapako and Admire Rubaya instructing Advocate Slyvester Hashiti.