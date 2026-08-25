Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Tells Court Alleged U.S.$9.3m Money Laundering Proceeds Were Gifts From Husband

Kelsea Tafirenyika will spend more days behind bars after her bail hearing was postponed to Wednesday, as she told the court that the luxury properties and vehicles at the centre of a US$9.3 million money-laundering case were gifts from her husband, Collins, son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tafirenyika, through her lawyers, said her husband can afford the assets because of his vast business empire.

But investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Gift Machipisa told the court police have evidence suggesting otherwise, including a Victoria Falls property whose owner allegedly confirmed receiving cash directly from Tafirenyika.

The State alleges Tafirenyika acquired assets worth US$9,353,750 in Zimbabwe using proceeds from alleged dealings in pethidine hydrochloride, morphine sulphate and dagga.

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Machipisa said police had secured title deeds, Deeds Registry searches and vehicle registration records for nine vehicles, as well as an alleged forged identity document bearing the name Getrude Badza.

He said about ten witnesses were expected to testify and police were still gathering evidence.

The State is also relying on allegations that Tafirenyika owns 13 properties in Dubai and South Africa, which Machipisa said gave her the means to flee.

Her lawyer Afmire Rubaya attacked the State's affidavit, arguing that it "had not been properly commissioned because the person who signed it did not state his rank."

Tafirenyika was re-arrested last Thursday moments after being released on US$1,000 bail in a separate drug case in which she is jointly charged with her uncle, Isaac Jessub.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo postponed the matter after Machipisa asked to be excused to attend his father's burial.

Tafirenyika will therefore remain in custody until Wednesday, when the court is expected to continue hearing the case.