Nigeria: Insecurity - What I'll Do in My First 100 Days If Elected President - Atiku

20 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said if elected President, he would employ critical measures to end insecurity in the country.

Atiku stated this during a Hausa-speaking interview on the PAP show on Wednesday.

Activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP in the North East, bandits and other criminal activities in the North West, separatist activities by IPOB in the South-East and kidnapping in the South West, among other security challenges, have led to the deaths of thousands of Nigerians and displaced thousands of others.

Atiku said, "What I will do in the first 100 days in office to address insecurity is to increase the number of security personnel and equip them adequately.

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"Boko Haram started in Yobe. At that time the president called me and told me there was a serious problem and asked what should be done. I advised him to summon all the security chiefs. When they arrived, I told him to ask them to either address the issue or resign. But now, failure of leadership is the reason they are not being summoned."

On the recent protest by retired military officers, Atiku said they were not being paid their entitlements, despite Nigeria's vast resources. He blamed the situation on the alleged diversion and theft of public funds.

However, Atiku vowed to restore the fuel subsidy if elected President in 2027 general elections, saying its removal had not improved into the lives of Nigerians.

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