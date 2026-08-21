Nigeria: Obasanjo Has No Electoral Value, Arewa Made Him President - Atiku

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has hit back at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his refusal to support his 2027 presidential ambition.

He said the former leader lacks the electoral strength being attributed to him.

Atiku spoke while responding to questions from journalists on Obasanjo's position ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former vice president said he was not bothered by the former president's decision.

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He argued that Obasanjo had never demonstrated the electoral capacity to determine the outcome of a presidential election.

"In 1999, he could not even win his own state or the Southwest; it was Arewa that made him President. He possesses no electoral value," Atiku fired at his former boss.

The comment came shortly after Obasanjo renewed his criticism of his former deputy.

He had described his decision to choose Atiku as his running mate in 1999 as the biggest mistake he made as president.

Obasanjo, who governed Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, said he would not have picked Atiku had he known him at the time as well as he later came to know him.

Atiku, in response, maintained that he had no apology for opposing Obasanjo's controversial third term ambition.

He insisted that his position was based on the need to defend the Constitution and democratic principles.

The disagreement over the third term project was one of the major issues that damaged the relationship between the two men during their second term in office.

Atiku allegedly had presidential ambitions at the time and became a leading opponent of attempts to amend the Constitution to allow Obasanjo to remain in office beyond two terms.

The disagreement later extended to allegations of corruption and abuse of office involving Atiku, particularly over the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Atiku denied the allegations and accused the Obasanjo administration of using state institutions against him because of his opposition to the third term plan.

The dispute eventually led to Atiku leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contesting the 2007 presidential election on the platform of the Action Congress.

He lost the election to Umaru Musa Yar'Adua of the PDP.

But despite their bitter separation, Obasanjo and Atiku reconciled ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo, who had earlier opposed Atiku's presidential ambition, eventually endorsed his former deputy after a reconciliation meeting in his Abeokuta home.

Atiku contested against Muhammadu Buhari in the election but lost.

Obasanjo subsequently declined to support Atiku in the 2023 presidential election and instead endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate and Atiku's former running mate in 2019.

Obasanjo described Obi as having an advantage over the other presidential candidates in character, antecedents, knowledge, discipline and vitality.

Atiku again contested the 2023 election but lost to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former vice president is now seeking the presidency for the 2027 election under the ADC, with Tinubu expected to seek re-election on the APC platform.

His latest comments have therefore brought his long running disagreement with Obasanjo back into the 2027 political contest.

Atiku also used the occasion to highlight what he described as his record of creating opportunities for young Nigerians during his time as vice president.

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He said several people who served under him later became governors, ministers, directors and other public office holders.

According to him, his administration, if elected in 2027, would provide similar opportunities for younger Nigerians to participate in governance.

The former vice president said he would continue to create opportunities for young people to rise into positions of responsibility.

His remarks came as political parties and presidential aspirants intensified preparations for the 2027 general election, with economic hardship, insecurity, governance and the search for a credible alternative expected to feature prominently in the campaign.

Atiku's latest attack on Obasanjo has added a fresh dimension to the long running disagreement between the two former occupants of Aso Rock.

Their relationship has moved from political partnership to bitter rivalry.