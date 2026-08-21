Nigeria: Atiku's Subsidy Pledge Shows Demonstration of Ignorance - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is ignorant about economic realities of the country.

The president said this while reacting to Atiku's promise to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

"I saw one of my opponents now say he will go back to subsidy. I read it. That is a demonstration of serious ignorance on governance and the economy.

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"Before I came here, 27 states were unable to pay salaries, not to talk of pensioners. Workers were owed salaries, while state governments depended on the Federal Government and were unable to do much," he said when he hosted Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Thursday.

Adeleke had repeatedly commended Tinubu for ensuring a level playing field during the August 15 governorship election in Osun.

The President urged Adeleke to use his victory to unite the people and avoid victimising or stigmatising political opponents.

"All for reconciliation, expand your coast. That is the only way you can give thanks to our people. Not the way you sang it or celebrated it. It's the way you act it."

"Use me as an example. I got here because God put me here. Where you are today, God put you there. It is not the smartness of any of these people.

"Their support helped, but it is the wish of God and the wish of the people that prevailed for you," Tinubu said.

Tinubu described Adeleke's position as a unique opportunity to make history by promoting unity, peace, stability, democracy and the rule of law.

"You are in a very unique position to make history, promote unity, peace and stability. Use it. You did a very good mobilisation with your team. Very good job.

"Promote democracy. Promote stability. Promote the rule of law. Don't stigmatise any of your opponents. You did not conquer anybody; you won the election. That is the essence of democracy," he said.

The President urged Adeleke to focus on governance and improving the welfare of Osun residents rather than allowing political differences to divide the state.

He urged the governor to build broad networks of unity and ensure that his administration served all residents, irrespective of political affiliation.

Tinubu said a governor's responsibilities included providing infrastructure, rehabilitating schools and hospitals, improving healthcare, training teachers and health workers and protecting vulnerable citizens.

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Adeleke told State House Correspondents that the visit was to thank the President for ensuring free and fair election in Osun, stressing that Tinubu's commitment to democratic values contributed to the credibility of the poll.

"I am here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy. That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result.

"That is why I am here, to say thank you and to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria," Adeleke said.

High point of the event was Adeleke symbolically presenting his Certificate of Return to Tinubu.