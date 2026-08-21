West Africa: Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria Presents Credentials As Sudan's Representative to Ecowas

Sudan's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohamed Abdel Aal Haroun, presented his credentials to Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as Sudan's representative to the regional bloc.

The ECOWAS Commission President underscored the importance of the shared historical ties between Sudan and ECOWAS member states, expressing the bloc's keenness to strengthen its relations with Sudan, support its stability, and help restore its natural and influential role on the African continent.

For his part, Ambassador Haroun conveyed the greetings of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohieddin Salem, reaffirming Sudan's commitment to developing its relations with ECOWAS and its member states and strengthening channels of communication and cooperation.

The ambassador also briefed the ECOWAS President on developments in Sudan and the government's efforts to achieve security and stability, as well as initiatives aimed at ending the war and developments on the ground. He also refuted the narratives promoted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia regarding the nature of the war.