Cameroon's President Biya Returns Home After Months-Long Absence

Mr Biya's prolonged absence during these weeks intensified concerns about the health of the 93-year-old leader.

President Paul Biya has returned to Cameroon after spending two months in Switzerland, his longest recorded stay outside the country since taking power four decades ago.

Mr Biya arrived at the international airport in the capital, Yaoundé, on Thursday aboard a flight from Geneva, Switzerland.

He left the country on 7 June. His office had described the trip as a "brief private stay in Europe," but he did not return until after 10 weeks.

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Mr Biya's prolonged absence intensified concerns about the 93-year-old leader's health and the possibility of a power vacuum in the Central African nation.

Speculation over the president's health has grown as he spends more time in Europe. This includes France and Switzerland, where he often spends weeks, leaving governance to key party officials and family members.

Opposition leaders have described the country as running on "autopilot" in Mr Biya's absence.

According to Issa Bakary, a prominent opposition figure, Cameroonians widely believe that "all is not well" with the President.

"Biya's very long stay in Switzerland only aggravates that lack of legitimacy and his desperate attempts to hold on to power by force," he said.

Mr Biya's return was not announced. However, some government officials and supporters gathered at the airport to welcome him. The Associated Press reports that he was seen waving at supporters from his car.

The world's oldest president, who has led Cameroon since 1982, began his eighth term in office in November after winning a widely disputed presidential election.

The October election triggered protests after Mr Bakary, the main opposition candidate, rejected the official result and claimed victory.

The protest led to the death of more than 16 people.

Cameroon has no term limits. In 2008, the country's parliament approved a constitutional amendment removing the previous two-term limit, making the president eligible for continuous re-election.