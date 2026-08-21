Liberia: Weah Accuses Boakai of 'Tyrannical' Rule

Former President George Manneh Weah has accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration of undermining Liberia's democracy and using what he described as "extrajudicial powers" to target political opponents, following the reported detention and travel restriction imposed on former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Weah, who is Political Leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), made the allegations Wednesday, August 19, in a statement in which he sharply criticized the government's handling of the country's ongoing investigation into the illicit drug trade.

He said the latest development involving Taylor demonstrates what he described as a broader pattern of declining democratic governance under the Boakai administration.

"What we all witnessed today has further revealed the extent of our democratic decline in the last few years, marked by the continuous use of extrajudicial powers by President Joseph Boakai to trample upon the constitutional rights of Liberians who hold opposing views," Weah said.

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The former president described Taylor as "the latest victim" of what he called the administration's "rising authoritarian tendencies," warning that such tendencies could have serious consequences for Liberia's peace and stability.

"As you may know by now, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has become the latest victim of these rising authoritarian tendencies--which have historically plunged societies, including ours, into chaos," Weah said.

He said while his political establishment supports legitimate efforts to combat Liberia's drug problem, he opposed what he characterized as attempts by the government to turn the crisis into a political weapon.

"While we support all legal and judicious efforts to rid Liberia of the current drug epidemic, we condemn attempts to use this crisis to score political points," he stated.

According to Weah, Taylor was prevented from traveling without prior notice and was subsequently harassed and detained.

"Today, without any prior notice, the former Vice President was unlawfully prevented from traveling, in violation of her constitutional right to free movement, and was subsequently harassed and detained," he alleged.

Weah said he had spoken directly with Taylor following the incident and that she had categorically rejected allegations being made against her by the government.

"I have since spoken to the former Vice President, who has vehemently, strenuously and categorically denied all the politically motivated allegations being made against her by the Boakai administration," he said.

Weah also criticized the government's public explanation of the matter, particularly comments attributed to Justice Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh, who reportedly announced the government's position during a statement Wednesday.

"In a government statement today, the Justice Minister read out blanket accusations without providing any supporting explanation of how they were formulated," Weah said.

The former president linked the government's action against Taylor to two major cocaine discoveries made in Liberia, which authorities have been investigating as part of a broader effort to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Weah said the seizures, which he described as amounting to nearly half a billion dollars, occurred after his administration had peacefully transferred power to the Boakai government.

"This action by the government comes after two major drug (Cocaine) discoveries amounting to nearly half a billion dollars, which officials themselves have admitted were brought into Liberia after we had peacefully handed over power to the Boakai administration," he said.

Rather than focusing solely on establishing the facts surrounding the cocaine shipments, Weah accused the government of attempting to establish links between the alleged drug trafficking activities and officials or associates of the former CDC-led administration.

"Rather than treating the investigation with the degree of diligence and urgency it deserves, the government has instead sought to fabricate and concoct connections to the CDC administration," Weah alleged.

He further accused the government of being lenient toward officials and security personnel whom he claimed had been named or accused in connection with the drug investigations.

He said the government was effectively giving "a slap on the wrist to its own government and security officials," while some of those allegedly implicated "still roam the streets despite being named and accused as true perpetrators."

The allegations made by Weah represent a significant political escalation surrounding Liberia's drug investigations, although the former president did not provide evidence in his statement to substantiate his claims of political manipulation or wrongdoing by government officials.

Weah also disclosed that he and members of his political camp have been engaging regional and continental leaders over what he described as the deterioration of democracy and the rule of law in Liberia.

"We have continued engagements with several regional and continental leaders to again iterate and underscore to them, how the rule of law and democracy in Liberia is being systematically undermined, and how grave a danger such action poses to our peace and security," he said.

The former president warned that what he described as the government's increasing use of authoritarian tactics could threaten Liberia's hard-earned peace.

He pointed to the peaceful transfer of political power from his administration to Boakai in January 2024 as evidence of the country's democratic progress, arguing that the current administration must preserve that tradition.

"Despite a peaceful democratic transition, President Boakai seeks to rule as a tyrant," Weah declared.

"This we must all resist."

Weah, who has been outside Liberia, said he intends to return to the country and mobilize members of the CDC and other citizens whom he described as "well-meaning Liberians" to challenge what he considers unconstitutional actions by the government.

He said any resistance would be pursued through political and legal channels guaranteed under Liberia's Constitution.

"Following my engagements, I shall return to Liberia to rally the CDC along with all well-meaning Liberians to resist this tyrannical attempt to trample upon our burgeoning democracy, using all political and legal means guaranteed to us under our constitution," Weah said.

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His statement marks one of the strongest public confrontations yet between the former president and the Boakai administration over the government's handling of the country's drug crisis and the treatment of political figures associated with the former ruling establishment.

The controversy surrounding Taylor comes against the backdrop of heightened government efforts to investigate and prosecute alleged drug trafficking in Liberia following major cocaine seizures.

Weah's intervention is expected to intensify political debate over the balance between law enforcement, national security and constitutional rights as authorities continue their investigations.

While the former president has strongly condemned Taylor's reported detention and denied any political legitimacy to the allegations against her, the government maintains responsibility for enforcing Liberia's laws and investigating suspected criminal activity.

The dispute now places renewed focus on how the Boakai administration handles high-profile drug investigations involving prominent political figures while ensuring due process, transparency and respect for constitutional rights.

For Weah and the CDC, the Taylor case has become a broader test of Liberia's democratic institutions and the government's commitment to the rule of law.

For the administration, the ongoing drug investigations represent a major national security and public health challenge that requires authorities to establish accountability for those involved in the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics.

As the political dispute deepens, Weah has made clear that the CDC intends to challenge what it views as abuses of government authority through constitutional, legal and political means.