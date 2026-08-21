Liberia Receives First 20 U.S. Transferees

MONROVIA, August 20, 2026 -- The first group of 20 people transferred from the United States has arrived in Liberia, marking the beginning of an arrangement under which the country has agreed to receive up to 1,200 third-country nationals from the U.S.

The group arrived Thursday, August 20, through Roberts International Airport.

Earlier this week, the Liberian Government announced that it had reached an arrangement with the United States to receive up to 1,200 people within a year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The arrangement is based on an exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments in September 2025 and allows Liberia to receive third-country nationals being removed from the United States.

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah said most of those expected to be transferred are nationals of African and Western Hemisphere countries who have been medically cleared to travel. Some may subsequently seek asylum in Liberia.

The government has emphasized that those being transferred are not being brought to Liberia for prosecution and will not be treated as criminals under Liberian law.

According to the government, individuals transferred under the arrangement may seek asylum in Liberia, while those who choose to leave the country will be allowed to do so in accordance with applicable procedures.

Piah said the U.S. Government will facilitate the transfers and provide support under the arrangement.

The arrival of the first 20 people formally puts the arrangement into effect, with additional groups expected to arrive as Liberia moves toward receiving up to 1,200 people within a year.

The government is expected to provide further details as additional transfers take place.