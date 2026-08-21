Nigeria: Ebonyi Killing - APGA Urges Youths to Shun Reprisal

Abakaliki — The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State has appealed to youths and party faithful in Ohaukwu Local Government Area to shun reprisals over the death of Elder Ubochi Onwe and allow security agencies to investigate the incident.

The party made the appeal during a condolence visit to the deceased's family at Osege, Umuogudu Oshia Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA, following the death of the elder, who was found dead a day after attending a political event in the area.

Leading the delegation, APGA senatorial candidate for Ebonyi North in the 2027 general election, Chief Chikaodili Ojimba, described the incident as unfortunate and assured the bereaved family that it would not be abandoned in its moment of grief.

Ojimba announced the adoption of the deceased's family by the party and called on security agencies to intensify investigations and identify those responsible for his death.

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He conveyed condolences to the widow, children and other members of the family, saying the deceased was regarded as a member of the wider APGA family.

He said: "Mama, my brother and other members of Ubochi's family, the truth of the matter is that your father is one of us, and none of us here is happy over the incident that took place.

"We are here to console you. We are here to tell you that you are not alone. We are here to tell you that all of us, including those who are not physically here, are with you.

"It is an unfortunate incident, but we cannot question God. As far as this incident is concerned, this family has devoted itself to pursuing justice. Morning, afternoon and night, we stand with you."

Ojimba urged security agencies to expedite the investigation, describing the death of the elderly man as painful and deserving of urgent attention.

"I call on all the security agencies to speed up the investigation of this incident. It is very pathetic that an elderly man of that age would die under circumstances such as these. The security apparatus should take decisive action, conclude the investigation and bring whoever committed the crime to book," he said.

He expressed confidence that the Ebonyi State Government and security agencies would take the matter seriously, stressing that those responsible must be identified through a thorough and professional investigation.

Also speaking, APGA candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Barrister Tochukwu Ogalagu, popularly known as T-Man, said securing justice for the deceased was a collective responsibility.

He appealed to security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators and anyone found culpable were brought to justice, while urging residents to remain within the confines of the law.

"We are made to understand that investigation has commenced, and I want to assure the family that justice must be done. I have confidence in the capacity of the police, the Department of State Services and other relevant security agencies to investigate this matter thoroughly.

"The perpetrators and architects of this crime must be brought to book," Ogalagu said.

He, however, warned APGA supporters, youths and members of the bereaved family against taking the law into their own hands.

"Do not retaliate. Leave vengeance to God and the security agencies. We are not asking anybody, in any capacity, to go and beat, attack or fight anybody because of this incident.

"If you are a supporter of APGA and you want to fight for us, do not go and fight anybody. Go and pray. If you have information that can assist the investigation, report it to the nearest police station or appropriate security agency," he said.

Ogalagu urged residents to provide credible information that could assist investigators, saying community cooperation would be critical to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death.

He also cautioned against exploiting the incident to settle personal disputes or instigate fresh violence in the area.

"Political issues should remain political issues. Nobody should take advantage of what has happened to pursue a personal quarrel or drag innocent people into unnecessary conflict. We are a peaceful organisation, and we must conduct ourselves in a manner that promotes peace and stability," he said.

Ogalagu disclosed that the Zelunjo Foundation and the wider Zelunjo family had adopted the bereaved family and would continue to support them.

The APGA candidate said that while no amount of support could replace the deceased, the political family would continue to stand with the family during the mourning period and in its pursuit of justice.

The State Chairman of APGA, Chukwudi Nwankwo, assured the family that the party would continue to demand accountability through lawful channels.

"This family is our family, and we will continue coming here. We will continue to show support and solidarity.

"Please, continue to maintain peace. Be calm and rest assured that the party will not joke with this matter. We will use every lawful and available means to engage the relevant security agencies and ensure that justice is pursued.

"Do not go into fights or revenge. Just remain calm. We have what it takes to pursue this matter through the appropriate channels," Nwankwo said.

Also speaking, President of the Ohaukwu Youth General Assembly, Comrade Emmanuel Onah, said youths in the area were saddened by the incident but would remain law-abiding and allow security agencies to conduct their investigation.

"The youths of Ohaukwu are not happy about what happened, but as their leader, I promise that we will maintain peace and tranquillity. We are waiting for a positive outcome from the investigation," Onah said.

The younger brother of the deceased, Monday Ubochi, said the family was devastated by the death and appealed to the government and security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible.

He said the late Ubochi participated in a political event in the community before he was reported missing and subsequently found dead the following day.

"Our brother attended the event and participated in the activities that took place. After the event, the next news was that he was nowhere to be found. When we finally found him, he was dead.

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"We have no option but to believe that God and the government will help us to bring whoever committed this act to book," he said.

Monday said the deceased, who was believed to be between 76 and 80 years old, was found near a river and left behind children and other family members.

He confirmed that some persons had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation, but said he could not independently confirm the number of those arrested or their alleged involvement.

"As far as I know, people were invited and questioned in the course of the investigation. We believe the police are doing their work, and we want the truth to come out," he said.

The widow of the deceased, Mrs Ogba Onwe Ubochi, and other family members received the APGA delegation as political leaders, community members and sympathisers prayed for the repose of the deceased and comfort for the bereaved family.

Other APGA leaders at the condolence visit, including the party's candidate for Ohaukwu South State Constituency, Onyeoma Kelechi, also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and ensure that the incident did not trigger reprisals or further violence.

The party leaders called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, identify those responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the law.

They also appealed to residents to avoid speculation, inflammatory statements and unverified accusations that could compromise the investigation or heighten tension in the area.