Liberia: Questions Raised Over Credentials Submitted for Uniboa Presidential Candidacy

MONROVIA — Questions have been raised regarding the educational credentials submitted by United Bassa Organizations in the Americas (UNIBOA) Pennsylvania Chapter Presidential Candidate Madam Rhoda Yassah Redd as part of her application to contest the upcoming UNIBOA national election.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Madam Redd submitted an application to contest for the position of president of UNIBOA, seeking to succeed outgoing President Mr. Abraham Williams, who is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Under the organization's constitution, presidential candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements, including having at least a high school education.

The upcoming UNIBOA national convention and election are scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, from September 4-7.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As part of her candidacy, Madam Redd reportedly submitted a diploma indicating that she graduated from Monrovia College & Industrial Training School (MC) on December 15, 1985.

In accordance with the election guidelines, the UNIBOA Election Commission (ECOM) reportedly contacted the institution to verify the credential. Madam Evelyn A. Twum, identified as the President t of the Monrovia College & Industrial Training School, responded to the verification request.

In the response, the school stated: "As per your request to authenticate the credentials of Ms. Rhoda Yassah Redd, the office of the registrar of Monrovia College & Industrial Training School (MC) writes to attest that Ms. Rhoda Redd's name is not found in our record. Besides the said name not listed on the graduation list of the class of 1985 we have on file."

The school's response has raised questions about the authenticity and validity of the educational credential submitted as part of Madam Redd's application.

Several individuals, who identify themselves as members of MC's Class of 1985, also told The Liberian Investigator that their graduation ceremony took place on December 22, 1985, rather than December 15, 1985, the date appearing on the diploma attributed to Madam Redd.

These accounts confirmed what the current MC's President, Madame Twum, communicated to the UNIBOA Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Madam Redd could not be reached for comments up to press time.