Liberia: SUP Demands School Renovation, University Transition Support

CAPITOL HILL — UL campus-based political party, the Students Unification Party (SUP) on Thursday marched through Capitol Hill demanding government action to renovate dilapidated public schools and improve support for students transitioning from high school to university.

The students chanted "Cocaine leaders, fix the school" during the march, accusing the government of neglecting Liberia's education system.

SUP Chairman Odecious Mulbah speaking to the media said the group's demands extend beyond the University of Liberia, calling for urgent improvements across public schools nationwide.

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Mulbah said thousands of students continue to learn in overcrowded and dilapidated classrooms, many without adequate furniture, laboratories, libraries, sanitation facilities, electricity, internet connectivity and basic instructional materials.

"Education must not remain a political slogan. It must be a national investment, a guaranteed pathway to opportunity," Mulbah said.

SUP is calling for a nationwide public-school renovation program, particularly in communities where students face the most difficult learning conditions.

The party wants the renovation program to include classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sanitation facilities, clean water, electricity, furniture, internet connectivity and essential learning materials.

Mulbah also called for a national high school-to-university transition program to help qualified students overcome barriers that prevent them from continuing their education.

He said poverty, tuition and book costs, transportation expenses and limited scholarship opportunities leave many students unable to enter university after completing high school.

According to Mulbah, the transition program should provide scholarships, career guidance, financial assistance and other support, particularly for students from disadvantaged communities.

He argued that high school graduation should not mark the end of a student's educational journey, stressing that secondary and tertiary education are interconnected.

"A student struggling in an overcrowded classroom today is potentially tomorrow's doctor, teacher, engineer, scientist, entrepreneur or national leader," Mulbah said.

SUP also urged students, teachers, parents and civil society organizations to join a nationwide demand for quality, accessible and affordable education.

The party said Liberia's education challenges cannot be addressed through speeches, promises or temporary interventions, calling instead for sustained government investment in public education.

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Mulbah said every Liberian child deserves a safe and functional environment in which to learn and develop.

The march to Capitol Hill, according to SUP, marks the beginning of a broader student mobilization bringing high school and university students under one platform to demand reforms across Liberia's education system.

The party said it intends to continue organizing students nationwide around its campaign for better-funded, accessible and quality education, which it considers essential to Liberia's future development.