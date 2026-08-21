Liberia: Scnl, Partners Boost Forest Communities' Livelihoods Through Cassava Processing Facility

A new cassava processing facility commissioned in Fornor Town, Porkpa District, is expected to transform the economic prospects of farmers living around the Gola Forest National Park by helping them move beyond subsistence production into value-added agriculture.

The facility, established by the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL) under its Communities for Conservation (C4C) program with support from the European Union (EU), represents an effort to link environmental conservation with tangible economic opportunities for communities whose livelihoods are closely connected to natural resources.

Valued at approximately US$15,000, the facility is equipped with cassava grinders, a peeling machine, bagging machine, filter and dryer. It is intended to allow farmers to process cassava into commercially marketable products, including gari, fufu and deep-fried cassava products.

The initiative is significant because the communities surrounding the Gola landscape face the familiar development challenge of balancing economic survival with the need to protect forests. For many rural households, agriculture remains a principal source of food and income. By improving the value farmers can obtain from their crops, the project seeks to create an economic incentive for sustainable livelihoods.

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Previously, farmers could cultivate cassava but had limited capacity to process it efficiently or package it for larger markets. The new facility introduces machinery that can reduce some of the labor involved in processing while creating opportunities to sell finished products rather than raw agricultural produce.

C4C Project Coordinator Jamesetta C. Barquoi said the initiative was designed to address precisely this gap.

"Under this project, we have cultivated over 25 hectares of land with cassava, and we are now adding value by building a processing facility," Barquoi said.

She argued that simply increasing agricultural production would have limited impact without mechanisms to turn that production into income.

"Simply cultivating cassava without adding value would not have a significant impact," she explained.

The project is also assisting the community in establishing a cooperative alongside an existing Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) arrangement.

"We want you to work together as a team to achieve your goals and maintain this facility," Barquoi told the farmers. "We don't want farmers to work individually; it is because of your cooperation that we built this processing facility."

The broader significance of the project lies in its connection to forest conservation.

SCNL Program Manager Michael E. Taire said the organization has been working with communities in the area since 2010 to promote better management of forest resources while improving livelihoods.

"Since 2010, we have been working with you to help conserve the forest for the future. We are not here to take your forest away; we don't have that power," Taire said.

He added that SCNL intends to continue working with local communities and partners on conservation programs that can benefit residents of Fornor and the wider Porkpa District.

This approach reflects an important principle in community-based conservation: environmental protection is more likely to succeed when communities can see direct economic and social benefits from participating in conservation efforts.

At the commissioning ceremony, Porkpa District Statutory Superintendent Lawrence Brown urged residents to protect the facility from political interference and ensure that it benefits the wider community.

"There are many cassava producers in this district; we urge you to utilize this facility without involving politics for the betterment of the community," Brown said.

He warned that politicizing development projects could discourage donors and undermine future interventions.

"I urge you to put aside politics regarding this facility in order to maximize its potential benefits," Brown said.

His warning highlights a critical issue for the sustainability of externally supported community projects. Infrastructure alone does not guarantee development. How the facility is managed, who has access to it, how revenues are distributed and whether the machinery is properly maintained will ultimately determine whether the investment produces lasting benefits.

For members of the C4C Farmer Cooperative, the facility represents the culmination of a process that required persistence.

Cooperative leader Boakai Korgbe acknowledged that not all farmers who initially participated remained until the end of the project, but said those who did were pleased with the outcome.

"We are very happy today to celebrate this facility," Korgbe said.

He expressed appreciation to SCNL and its partners for continuing to encourage farmers throughout the process.

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Korgbe believes the facility can significantly improve the livelihoods of farmers in the participating communities by allowing them to add value to their production.

The commissioning of the facility marks an important step, but its real impact will be measured over time.

Its success will depend on whether farmers can consistently supply cassava, whether the cooperative can manage the facility transparently, whether markets can be secured for finished products and whether sufficient resources are available for maintenance and future expansion.

If those conditions are met, the initiative could become more than a cassava processing project. It could provide a practical model for linking food security, rural enterprise, income generation and environmental conservation.

The central promise, for communities around the Gola Forest National Park, is straightforward--protecting the forest should not mean sacrificing economic opportunity.

The SCNL-led intervention is instead attempting to demonstrate that conservation and livelihoods can reinforce each other--by giving local farmers the tools to earn more from what they already produce, while creating stronger economic reasons to protect the natural resources on which their communities depend.