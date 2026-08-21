Liberia: CSA Warns Poor-Performing Consultants Against Contract Renewal

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has warned consultants of the government that poor performance could cost them contract renewals, as the government moves to strengthen accountability and value for money under its centralized consultancy regime.

The warning was issued Thursday, August 20, 2026, by CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., during a one-day engagement with GOL consultants assigned to various Government Spending Entities.

The engagement was organized to familiarize consultants with the Government's Centralized Consultancy Program, jointly managed by the CSA and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

Dr. Joekai, who chairs the Consultancy Program Steering Committee, commended the consultants for their contributions to productivity, professionalism, and integrity across the public sector.

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"The CSA acknowledges and appreciates the quality of work you are doing at your various entities. You are doing a great job because you are qualified and you are doing your work professionally," Dr. Joekai said.

However, he challenged the consultants to raise their performance by paying closer attention to established performance indicators, continuous learning, and professional self-development.

The CSA Director-General made it clear that consultants would be expected to demonstrate measurable results throughout their contracts, warning that the government would not renew the contracts of individuals whose performance consistently falls below established standards.

He said contract renewal would be linked to performance and compliance with the expectations outlined in consultants' agreements.

The warning comes as the government seeks to overhaul the consultancy system and reduce unnecessary expenditure while ensuring that specialized expertise recruited into the public service produces tangible results.

According to Dr. Joekai, a comprehensive review of the previous consultancy regime found that the government spent US$6.1 million in 2023 servicing nearly 1,000 consultants.

He said the government has since introduced deliberate reforms that have significantly reduced the number of consultants under the centralized program.

Under the current regime, Dr. Joekai disclosed that the number of professional experts and specialists engaged through the centralized consultancy program has remained below 100, resulting in savings of approximately US$4.7 million.

"With the support of the President, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., we have restructured the entire Government of Liberia consultancy regime, reduced the number of consultants and the wage bill, and yet, we have increased productivity in public service," Dr. Joekai disclosed.

The CSA chief said the reforms are intended to ensure that government receives maximum value from consultants while eliminating unnecessary duplication and excessive expenditure.

He emphasized that reducing the number of consultants does not mean reducing the quality of expertise available to government.

Instead, the new system is designed to ensure that consultants are recruited based on clearly defined needs, qualifications, and expected deliverables.

The one-day engagement also provided consultants with an orientation on the centralized consultancy framework and the government's expectations under the restructured system.

Participants were introduced to key components of the program, including its management structure, recruitment procedures, contract preparation and execution, consultant classification and compensation, reporting requirements, and other relevant guidelines.

The session also gave consultants an opportunity to gain a clearer understanding of their responsibilities and the standards expected of them while working across the government's 109 Government Spending Entities.

Dr. Joekai urged the consultants to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their professional capacity and contribute meaningfully to the institutions where they are assigned.

He stressed the importance of continuous learning and professional development, particularly as consultants are expected to provide specialized knowledge and technical expertise that may not be readily available within the regular civil service structure.

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The CSA Director-General further underscored the importance of accountability, noting that consultants must be able to demonstrate how their work contributes to institutional performance and national development objectives.

The centralized consultancy program, according to the CSA, is intended to strengthen oversight, accountability, coordination, and effective management of consultants across government.

The agency said the program will also help eliminate unnecessary expenditure, duplication of functions, and fragmented management of consultants across government institutions.

As the government continues implementing the reforms, consultants are expected to operate under clearer contractual obligations and performance requirements.

The CSA maintained that the new approach is aimed at building a more efficient and professional public service while ensuring that limited public resources are used responsibly.