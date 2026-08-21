Nigeria: When Otti Honoured Outgoing Security Chiefs for Meritorious Service in Abia, By Ferdinand Ekeoma

press release

"Sometimes, some people may not understand, particularly if you are not in the security cycle. It's one of the most difficult jobs. A lot of you don't sleep, so that the rest of us can sleep," the governor said.

On Wednesday, 19 August, at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State paused governance to do something Abians will not forget in a hurry: he honoured the men who helped him keep Abia safe.

In a dignified send-forth ceremony, the state government appreciated five outgoing service commanders who served Abia meritoriously and are now proceeding to their next national assignments.

The honorees were: AIG Danladi Isa, immediate past Commissioner of Police, Abia State. Brigadier General H M Bello, outgone Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia.

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Mr Ibrahim Sarki, immediate past State Director, SSS, Mr Akintola Aderemi, State Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Chigbu Odoemelam, outgone Commandant, NDLEA.

Each was presented with a brand new SUV, alongside additional gifts approved by the Governor.

Governor Otti, who described himself as the state's Chief Security Officer, did not mince words about the weight of their sacrifice. "Sometimes, some people may not understand, particularly if you are not in the security cycle. It's one of the most difficult jobs. A lot of you don't sleep, so that the rest of us can sleep," the Governor said.

He thanked them for their sacrifices, hard work, cooperation and discipline, noting that these virtues produced the appreciable level of peace and security now prevailing across the state. "So, I relied on all of you, and because we take it very seriously, and because we also have God on our side, the results have been very impressive," he stated.

What stood out at the ceremony was not just the gifts, but the philosophy behind the administration's security strategy.

Governor Otti told the gathering that his government regularly reviews security through monthly State Security Council meetings, where reports are assessed, strategies aligned, and new deployments planned.

More importantly, he reiterated a principle that has defined his relationship with security agencies since assuming office: non-interference in lawful operations.

"My administration does not interfere with lawful police and security operations, insisting that government officials must not use their influence to secure the release of suspected criminals," he said.

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He added that his administration believes in the rule of law. Those who operate within the ambit of the law and do the right thing should not be afraid."

In a welcome address, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, applauded the professionalism and teamwork of the outgoing officers, saying it accounted greatly for the peaceful and secured environment being enjoyed in every part of Abia today.

The service chiefs themselves were full of appreciation.

Brigadier General Bello and AIG Danladi Isa thanked the Governor for the honour and for the support they received while serving.

Messrs Sarki, Aderemi, and Odoemelam noted that Governor Otti demonstrated that hard work and dedication are rewarded. They said the Governor provided all the logistics support needed for their duties, and never interfered with their official duties.

"Abia is blessed with a compassionate and kind hearted leader as Governor," they submitted, promising to remain good Ambassadors of the state.

This was more than a farewell. It was a public affirmation of a working model: a civilian leader who respects institutions, funds them, and gives them space to work--then shows up to say thank you.

By institutionalising monthly security reviews, backing agencies with logistics, and refusing to politicize law enforcement, Governor Otti has proven that he has deep understanding of what is required to build a state that could be a model to be emulated by many.

In honouring those who secured Abia, Governor Otti reminded everyone of a simple truth: peace is not an accident. It is planned, funded, protected, and appreciated.

*Ferdinand Ekeoma is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Otti