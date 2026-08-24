Nigeria: Stranded Residents Seek Relocation As Flood Submerges Homes in a/Ibom LG

Three days of torrential rainfall have triggered severe flooding in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, submerging homes and destroying roads, bridges, farmlands, vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira.

The flooding has left hundreds of residents stranded, with several families forced to flee their homes after floodwaters overwhelmed residential buildings and triggered building collapses across parts of the oil-producing city.

Several areas, including Edam Road, Edohoeket Street, Idua Road, Afaha Eket Road, All Weather Road and Ikot Udoma, were reportedly affected by the flooding.

A resident of Idua axis, Etetim NseAbasi, said several families had been displaced by the disaster.

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"Several families have been forced to flee their homes after a heavy downpour triggered widespread flooding and building collapses," he said.

Another resident, Ime Inyang, said the rainfall began late at night when many residents were asleep, leaving them with little time to evacuate or move their belongings to safety.

"No life is lost so far, but several other residential buildings either completely submerged by floodwaters or surrounded by rising water," Inyang said.

Eyewitnesses said some buildings along Edohoeket Street, All Weather Road and other affected areas collapsed during the early hours of Saturday, with occupants reportedly trapped inside.

The flooding also destroyed business premises and household property.

Director of Promised Land Hotel, Promise Friday, said floodwaters destroyed more than 80 bags of POP white cement purchased for an ongoing building project, alongside other property in his hotel apartments.

A landlord in the affected area, Mr Ekpeyong, also lamented the collapse of his building following the flooding.

A senior citizen, Paul Jacob Idiong, who resides along Idua Road, said the flood destroyed his building and damaged the grave of his late wife.

He appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant authorities to intervene.

The affected residents also called for urgent intervention to improve drainage infrastructure and culverts in the affected communities, while appealing to the World Bank and other development partners for assistance.

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The chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. Akaniyene Tommey, accompanied by officials of NEMA, inspected the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage.

Tommey assured affected residents of government palliatives to cushion the immediate impact of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Ekid Development Forum (EDF) attributed the severity of the flooding partly to poor waste management, indiscriminate refuse disposal, defective drainage systems, poor execution of some road projects and alleged government negligence in environmental management.

Vice-President of EDF, Mkpisong Francis Odoro, said the absence of an effective waste disposal system in Eket had contributed to the recurring flooding.

"There is no tangible comprehensive waste disposal system in Eket Local Government. Residents dispose of wastes randomly and carelessly because there is no government policy and legislation that effectively controls waste management," Odoro said.

He also criticised the operations of the Eket Local Government Environmental Sanitation Committee, alleging that waste removed from gutters during monthly sanitation exercises was often left unattended and subsequently washed back into drainage channels by rainfall.

Odoro urged the state government, local authorities, non-governmental organisations and international agencies to provide emergency relief materials and other assistance to flood victims.

He said EDF was ready to work with the local government and relevant sanitation authorities to improve environmental management and reduce the risk of future flooding.