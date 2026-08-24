Nigeria: Benue Medical Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salary, Promotion Arrears

Medical lecturers under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), at the College of Health Sciences and Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) have commenced an indefinite strike over unpaid salary and promotion arrears, among other demands.

The lecturers, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the industrial action was also to demand the payment of 25 months' accrued arrears under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), remittance of outstanding pension deductions and full implementation of the revised CONMESS.

Other demands included remittance of outstanding pension deductions to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and payment of all outstanding promotion arrears.

The statement, signed by Dr Innocent Abi, Chairman, NAMDA MOAUM/BSUTH, and Dr Paul Beega, Chairman, ASMeDA, College of Health Sciences, MOAUM, said the strike commenced on August 10, 2026.

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According to the lecturers, the industrial action would affect teaching, assessments and examinations for medical and allied health students at MOAUM and BSUTH.

They said they would also suspend the supervision of undergraduate and postgraduate students, attendance at official and statutory meetings, and other academic activities related to medical training.

The lecturers said the decision followed an emergency congress of NAMDA, where members unanimously resolved to commence the strike after the expiration of an ultimatum issued to the university and other relevant authorities.

The lecturers are also demanding an end to the payment of CONMESS-specific allowances to non-medically qualified lecturers placed on the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS).

They appealed to the management of the College of Health Sciences, MOAUM, BSUTH and the Benue State Government to urgently intervene and resolve the issues to prevent prolonged disruption of medical education and services at the teaching hospital.