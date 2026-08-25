Nigeria: U.S., Nigeria to Deepen Trade, Investment Ties - Envoy

The United States and Nigeria are expected to use the forthcoming Nigerian Economic Summit to address trade barriers, customs challenges and other issues limiting investment between both countries, the US Chargé d'Affaires, Keith Heffern, has said.

He stated this on Monday at a Freedom 250 reception hosted by the US Embassy in Abuja in collaboration with the American Business Council (ABC).

Heffern said the US-Nigeria economic relationship was built on decades of engagement and remained a two-way partnership driven by businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators in both countries.

"American companies are among Nigeria's largest investors, spanning energy, technology, agriculture, financial services, and beyond," he said.

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He added that Nigerian talent, markets and entrepreneurship were also creating opportunities for American businesses, stressing that the relationship was based on mutual benefit rather than dependency.

According to him, the two countries would have an opportunity to discuss the future of their economic relationship at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32), scheduled for October.

He said the discussions would focus on practical issues affecting businesses, including trade facilitation, customs modernisation, standards alignment and access to new investment opportunities in critical sectors.

"These aren't abstract policy questions. They are the practical, on-the-ground issues that determine whether a shipment clears customs on time, whether a new factory gets built, or whether a promising Nigerian startup can access US capital and markets," he said.

Heffern said the private sector would remain central to translating diplomatic engagements between the two countries into tangible economic outcomes.

"Diplomacy opens doors, but it's the work happening in boardrooms, on factory floors, and in negotiations between companies that proves most consequential," he said.

The reception was organised as part of activities marking 250 years of American independence under the Freedom 250 programme.

Heffern said the anniversary provided an opportunity not only to reflect on America's history but also to strengthen partnerships that could shape its next chapter.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the American Business Council Nigeria, Margaret Olele, said the economic relationship between Nigeria and the US had developed over several decades and extended beyond trade and investment.

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She said the forthcoming Nigerian Economic Summit would provide another platform for both countries to examine ways of improving their economic cooperation.

Olele disclosed that the ABC was working with the US Chamber of Commerce on a trade mission to Nigeria during the summit, alongside other planned engagements, including a US-Nigeria business roundtable.