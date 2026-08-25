Nigeria: AFC Launches Infrastructure Climate-Resilient Fund Nigeria to Mobilise Domestic Institutional Capital

AFC Capital Partners (ACP), the asset management subsidiary of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), has launched the Infrastructure Climate-Resilient Fund Nigeria (ICRF Nigeria) as a dedicated platform to mobilise domestic institutional capital for investment in climate-resilient infrastructure projects across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a closed-end fund, ICRF Nigeria is designed to channel capital from pension fund administrators (PFAs), insurers, asset managers and other Nigerian institutional investors towards a diversified portfolio of commercially viable high-impact infrastructure opportunities.

In a statement, it said, "ICRF Nigeria forms part of ACP's $750 million Infrastructure Climate-Resilient Fund (ICRF), a pioneering vehicle designed to strengthen the resilience of Africa's infrastructure by embedding climate considerations throughout the asset lifecycle--from planning and design to construction and operation.

AFC's President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu, commented: "Africa is not short of capital. The continent holds more than $4 trillion in domestic resources, including significant pools of long-term capital in pensions, insurance and sovereign wealth funds. Yet too much of this wealth remains invested in low-risk, short-term instruments rather than being channeled into productive sectors such as infrastructure, industry and innovation."

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CEO of ACP, Ayaan Adam, said: "ICRF Nigeria gives Nigerian institutional investors a dedicated route into high-quality, climate-resilient infrastructure investments across Nigeria and Africa. By combining institutional capital with AFC's infrastructure expertise and the catalytic power of blended finance, we can address both the financing needs of critical infrastructure and the growing risks posed by climate change.

"Importantly, this creates an avenue for Nigeria's long-term savings to contribute to infrastructure development while giving investors access to a diversified portfolio of opportunities across the continent."