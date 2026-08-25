Gambia: Bensouda Pledges Jobs, Power Reform and Accountability As Coalition 2026 Candidate

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council and flag bearer of Coalition 2026, has pledged to focus on jobs, electricity, youth opportunities, women's economic participation and government accountability, saying the coalition's campaign is aimed at offering Gambians what he described as a different direction ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Coalition 2026 Grand Coalition Agreement, Bensouda said the country's economic performance should not be judged only by growth figures but by whether ordinary Gambians are seeing improvements in their daily lives.

"These are numbers, they are not just statistics," he said, referring to the economic and social challenges facing the country.

"They represent families making difficult choices. They represent mothers stretching household budgets."

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"They represent young people postponing their ambitions. They represent businesses struggling with rising costs. And they tell us the economic growth must ultimately be measured by whether ordinary Gambians are actually living a better life."

Bensouda said economic growth was welcome but argued that growth alone was not enough if citizens did not feel its benefits in their homes, businesses and communities.

"The World Bank estimates that the economy grew by 5.9% in 2025. That is welcome progress," he said.

"But growth alone is not enough if people do not feel the benefits in their homes, in their pockets, on their breakfast tables, in their businesses and in their communities."

The Coalition 2026 candidate said his objective would be to ensure that economic growth creates jobs, raises incomes and expands opportunities.

"Our objective must not be to just grow, but to create jobs, raising incomes and expand opportunity," he said.

He turned particular attention to young people, saying youth unemployment and economic inactivity should concern political leaders.

"To our young people, the statistics surrounding our youth should concern every political leader," Bensouda said.

"The latest official youth labour force data shows that 57% of Gambians between the ages 15 and 13 are economically inactive."

"Only 42% of our youth are in the labour force. This is an enormous national challenge. Because behind every number is a young Gambian with a dream."

He said young people wanted opportunities to build their futures and should not be excluded from the economy.

"Someone who wants to start a business. Someone who wants to start a job. Someone who wants to acquire a skill," he said.

"Someone who wants to build a family here rather than leave the country in search of opportunity."

"We cannot keep telling our young people that the future while allowing too many of them to remain excluded from the economic present."

"Our young people don't need speeches about the future. They need a pathway into it."

Bensouda said this would require investment in skills, apprenticeships, technology, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

"That means investments in skills, apprenticeships, technology, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and an economy where the private sector can create jobs at scale," he said.

He also addressed the economic position of women, saying The Gambia could not reach its full potential if women were unable to participate fully in the economy.

"To our mothers and our sisters, the same is true for every Gambian woman," he said.

"The World Bank reports that the women's labour force participation is only 41.9% compared with men which is 54.9%. 78% of our women are in the informal sector."

"Women are also earning considerably less than their male counterparts."

"These are not merely gender statistics. These are economic realities. If half our population cannot participate fully in the economy, the Gambia cannot reach its full potential."

Bensouda said women needed greater access to finance, land, markets, skills, child care and technology.

"Our women need greater access to finance, they need land, they need markets, they need skills, child care and technology," he said.

"And we must recognize the enormous economic contribution already being made by the women, traders, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals."

"When Gambian women prosper, households prosper."

"When households prosper, communities prosper. And when communities prosper, the Gambia prospers."

The Coalition 2026 flag bearer also placed the country's electricity challenges at the centre of his address.

"Today, we must also confront the country's energy crisis," he said.

"A country cannot industrialize, create competitive business or attract serious investment without reliable electricity."

Bensouda said the lack of reliable electricity affected businesses, health services and education.

"And what has recently happened with the energy insecurity is a calamity for Gambian health care, Gambian business and Gambian education," he said.

He referred to recently reported examination results and said students had told him that the lack of electricity made it difficult for them to study.

"Recently, we saw the test results reported by the Ministry of Basic Education. One of the worst failure rates in Gambia's history," he said.

"But once you ask our students, most of them will tell you, because of a lack of electricity, they find it very difficult to study."

"Coalition 2026 will therefore treat reliable electricity as an essential part of education."

Bensouda said the coalition would invest in dependable electricity generation and distribution and expand renewable energy solutions in schools and communities.

"We will invest in dependable generation and distribution," he said.

"Expand renewable energy solutions in schools and communities. And ensure that our schools have the infrastructure required for modern learning."

Turning to the political parties and movements that joined the coalition, Bensouda thanked the partners and said coalition-building required compromise, patience and trust.

"To every party and movement participating in Coalition 2026, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"Coalition building requires compromise. It requires patience."

"It requires trust. And sometimes it requires every one of us to put aside something we want for ourselves. And then we put forward what the country needs."

"That is leadership."

Bensouda said that as the coalition's flag bearer, he would work to ensure that the alliance remained bigger than any individual.

"As your flag bearer, I will work to ensure that this coalition remains bigger than any individual, including myself," he said.

"I will listen."

"I will consult. I will respect our partners."

"And I will always remember that mandate we seek is not personal property. It belongs to the Gambian people."

He said the 2026 presidential election would be about the direction of the country.

"The choice before us. The 2026 election is therefore about more than changing one government for another," he said.

"It is about deciding what kind of Gambia we want to build."

Bensouda said he wanted to see a country "where economic growth creates opportunity", where electricity reliably powers homes and businesses, and where women and young people have greater opportunities.

"A Gambia where women participate fully in the economy. A Gambia where young people can build successful lives at home. A Gambia where citizens feel safe," he said.

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"A Gambia where government is accountable to the people. A Gambia we deserve."

The Coalition 2026 candidate said he was not promising that every problem would disappear immediately.

"My fellow Gambians, I do not promise that every problem will disappear overnight," he said.

"I promise something more important. We will confront the problems honestly."

"We will set measurable goals."

"We will demand accountability."

"And we will judge government not by speeches, but by results."

Bensouda said this was why he had accepted the responsibility of leading the coalition.

"This is why I accept the responsibility of leading Coalition 2026," he said.

"Not for personal glory. Not for revenge. But because I believe deeply in the capacity of the Gambian people to build something better."

He called for unity among Gambians and said the country should unlock the potential of young people, empower women, strengthen the economy and improve energy security.

"Let us bring our country together. Let us unlock the potential of our young people. Let us empower our women," he said.

"Let us strengthen our economy. Let us secure our communities. And let us power our country."

"Let us, above all, restore confidence in the Gambian people."

Bensouda then made a series of political pledges, including a commitment to change government, take a tougher approach to crime and criminalise tribalism.

"I therefore say, my pledge is to you, the Gambian people. We will change government," he said.

"We will be tough on crime. We will criminalise tribalism. And we will unite the people for progress, peace and prosperity."