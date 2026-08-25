Nigeria: How New 'Phantom' Agency Planned to Raise N50bn Before Crackdown

The alleged phantom Made in Nigeria Project Office planned an international campaign targeted at attracting more than N50 billion into Nigeria's economy.

This was before the Federal Government moved against the organisation over its purported status as a government agency.

Information extracted by Daily Trust from the organisation's website on Monday showed that the office had planned an "Industrialize Nigeria: Locally Made for Global Access" campaign involving exhibitions, business forums, investment negotiations and trade events in Qatar, Kuwait, China, Hong Kong and Brazil.

The organisation claimed the campaign would "attract over ₦50 billion into the national economy, boosting local production, elevating homegrown brands, and showcasing Nigeria's innovative products to the world."

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It said the campaign would launch in Qatar, Kuwait and China in 2026, while Nigerian products would also be showcased in Brazil and Hong Kong by November.

According to the website, the programme would feature "a series of high-profile exhibitions, business forums, and networking sessions" designed to open investment opportunities, establish international partnerships and position Nigeria as a hub for industrial and commercial activities.

The organisation announced plans to unveil what it called the Made in Nigeria Warehouse and National Product Galleria in Hong Kong, China and Brazil.

It said the facilities would serve as "permanent platforms for Nigerian businesses," allowing manufacturers to showcase their products, meet international buyers and negotiate trade agreements.

The website also claimed that the campaign would bring together investors and business leaders for "high-level business discussions, strategic B2B meetings, and investment negotiations," with Nigerian companies expected to secure long-term contracts, joint ventures and export deals.

"The Made in Nigeria Project Office is demonstrating that local innovation can compete globally," a senior official at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was quoted as saying on the website.

"This campaign is not just about showcasing products; it is about transforming our economy, creating jobs, and ensuring that 'Made in Nigeria' becomes a recognized and trusted global brand," the agency added.

Before its designation as a 'fake agency', the organisation presented itself as a government-backed institution with responsibility for promoting local manufacturing, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and facilitating foreign investment.

On its website, it described the Made in Nigeria Project Office as "a strategic initiative of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)" dedicated to promoting "the production, consumption, and global visibility of locally made goods and services."

It claimed that the project operated under the Economic Affairs Office of the OSGF and identified Hon. George Buchi Nwabueze as its "National Coordinator & Executive Director."

The agency claimed that the initiative had been conceived in 2006 during the Nigeria-Singapore Economic Forum, approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2017 and later "formally established under the OSGF."

However, the organisation's claims of government backing have come under scrutiny following the intervention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, disclosed last week that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the immediate arrest of George Nwabueze, whom the commission identified as the promoter of the alleged fake office.

The President also ordered the immediate suspension of three permanent secretaries: M.S. Danjuma, Nadungu Gagare and Richard P. Pheelangwah, following the discovery of the organisation.

The ICPC said the purported office had been allocated space within the premises of the OSGF without presidential authorisation.

The commission also said Nwabueze operated under several variations of his name, including George Nathan Nwabueze, George Nwabueze, George Buchi Nwabueze, Prince George Buchi Nwabueze and George Nwabueze.

The organisation's website nevertheless presented an elaborate structure that extended across several states and two foreign countries.

A check of the website showed Nwabueze listed as "Executive Director, National Coordinator," alongside a director of national administration, three zonal directors, 20 state coordinators and representatives in the United States and China.

The website listed Dr Bassey B. Unaowo as "Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary on Political and Economic Affairs, OSGF"; Dr Hajara Njidda Amoni as Director, National Administration; Mr Oladunjoye Musiliua as Zonal Director, South-West; Hafsat Sahabi Dange as Zonal Director, North; and Mrs Ugochi Akudo Nwosu as Zonal Director, South-East.

It also named coordinators in Katsina, Kaduna, Delta, Kebbi, Osun, Anambra, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Ondo, Ogun, Sokoto, Abia, Zamfara, Niger, Kano, Taraba, Oyo, Bauchi and Kogi.

For its foreign operations, the website identified Hon. Emmanuel Enemali Achema as "Country Rep./Coordinator, U.S.A." and Hon. Ameh Enedugbojo Glory as "Country Rep./Coordinator, China."

The claimed international structure formed part of the organisation's presentation of itself as a nationwide and internationally connected government project.

Information on the website noted that its activities included trade exhibitions, economic forums, promotion of Nigerian products, support for SMEs, product standardisation and efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

In another section, the organisation said that its Made in Nigeria Project Office "should be effectively supported by the government, morally, financially, and otherwise, to enable it to meet up with its responsibilities and continue to sustain momentum and build on the successes of the Hong Kong events."

It also claimed that its Nigeria-Hong Kong Business Summit and Made in Nigeria Product Fair had suffered because some participants withdrew following remarks allegedly made by staff of the Political and Economic Affairs Office of the OSGF.

"The Summit suffered a serious setback due to the withdrawal of subscribers who initially indicated interest in taking part in the Summit due to uncomplimentary remarks from some staff of PEAO-OSGF," the organisation stated.

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"As a lesson learnt, staff of PEAO-OSGF who know next to nothing about the Project should be warned not to run the Project down with their negative remarks," it added.

It also said its "Industrialize Nigeria" campaign would focus on transforming Nigeria from a resource-dependent economy into a production-driven industrial economy.

The organisation's claims are now being examined against the ICPC's finding that it operated without presidential authorisation.

The development is part of a wider investigation into purported fictitious government bodies. The ICPC had previously identified the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and two other alleged fictitious bodies, the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Public-Private Partnership.

Meanwhile, the organisation's website remained accessible when the information was checked, providing extensive details about its purported mandate, leadership, structure and international activities.

However, efforts to reach its management for a response were unsuccessful. All three telephone numbers published on the website were switched off, while a message sent to the acclaimed national coordinator, Nwabueze, had not received a response as of the time of filing this report.

The inclusion of individuals on the organisation's website does not, by itself, establish that they knew the organisation allegedly lacked government authorisation or that they participated in any wrongdoing