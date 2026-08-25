Nigeria: Adeleke Tasks New Osun CP On Impartial Policing, Seeks Action Over Ikire Killings

The governor urged the newly deployed commissioner to ensure impartial policing and restore public trust in police operations in the state.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has tasked the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, with restoring public confidence in the police and ensuring impartial policing across the state following tensions that trailed the recent governorship election.

Mr Adeleke made the demand on Monday when Mr Zungura paid him a courtesy visit in Osogbo shortly after assuming office as the new police commissioner.

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In a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor urged the new police commissioner to reorganise the command, strengthen police-community relations and address what he described as conduct that has created perceptions of partisanship within the command.

"I therefore have specific requests as part of our efforts to consolidate peace and state reconciliation: Let us rebuild public trust in the police. You must make deliberate efforts to remove many areas of current police conduct that paint it as partisan and anti-people," Mr Adeleke said.

Reacting to the violence in Ikire on Monday that reportedly left five people dead during forceful takeover of the motor park, Mr Adeleke called for disciplinary action against the divisional police officer involved in the incident.

Mr Adeleke also demanded the release of Accord Party members he described as political detainees, an end to further arrests of his supporters and the inclusion of the police command in meetings of the state security council.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigeria Force on Monday appointed Mr Zungura as Osun new commissioner of police after redeploying Ibrahim Gotan over his alleged partisanship.

Mr Zungura during the visit to the governor pledged to work with the state government to restore peace and ensure equal treatment of residents.

"I promise to work with the state government for peace and stability. I will be fair to all, and I will prove my commitment in the next few weeks. Osun is a peaceful state, and we will work to address all outstanding issues," he said.