Nigeria: FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Falconets Depart for Poland, Target Strong Showing

press release

Head coach Moses Aduku said the players are physically and mentally prepared for the challenge in Poland.

Nigeria's U20 women's national team, the Falconets, will depart for Poland on Monday night ahead of the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The two-time finalists have completed their final phase of preparations in Abuja and are set to begin their campaign at the global tournament.

Nigeria secured qualification after overcoming Rwanda, Senegal and Malawi during the African qualifying series.

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The Falconets defeated Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate, beat Senegal 3-1 on aggregate and edged Malawi 3-2 on aggregate to book their place at the tournament.

Following the qualification, the team embarked on an intensive training camp in Abuja, where preparations focused on fitness, tactics, teamwork and mental readiness.

Head coach Moses Aduku said the players are physically and mentally prepared for the challenge in Poland.

He added that the Falconets would approach the tournament with a winning mentality and the ambition of challenging for the title.

Captain Joy Igbokwe also expressed confidence in the team and called on Nigerians to support the players throughout the competition.

Igbokwe urged Nigerians to continue praying for the team, promising that the players would give their best in their bid to make the country proud.

The Falconets have been drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and New Caledonia.

Nigeria will open their campaign against Spain on September 7 before facing China on September 10 and New Caledonia on September 13.

The Falconets will initially stay at Hotel Trzebnica in Trzebnica from their arrival in Poland on Tuesday, August 25, until September 3, when they will move to the designated FIFA hotel.

The team will use the period in Trzebnica to complete their tactical and technical preparations while acclimatising to the conditions ahead of their group matches.

Nigeria finished as runners-up at the 2010 and 2014 editions of the competition and will be seeking to win the title for the first time in Poland.

The country also holds the distinction of being the only African nation to have featured at every edition of the competition since its inception as an U19 tournament in Canada 24 years ago.

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Twenty-one players will represent Nigeria at the tournament.

Falconets squad for FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Christiana Uzoma, Jane Ijirigho, Ramotalahi Kareem, Queen Joseph, Favour Nkwocha, Rebecca Adegbemile, Joy Igbokwe, Faridat Abdulwahab, Precious Oscar, Tumininu Adeshina, Bright Etim, Onyedikachi Ekezie, Victory Lucky, Mary Mamudu, Hannah Ibrahm, Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei, Amber Ogbolu, Winner David, Chisom Nwachukwu and Jumai Adebayo.