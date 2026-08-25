Nigeria: Kwara Youths Rally Support for Tinubu Over Security Interventions

Ilorin — A coalition of Kwara youth organisations and the Arewa Youth Assembly on Monday held a solidarity rally in Ilorin in support of President Bola Tinubu's security interventions in the state.

The youths particularly commended the creation of the new 9 Division of the Nigerian Army, with its headquarters in Ilorin and a formation cited in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

They described the establishment of the division as a major step towards strengthening security in Kwara and neighbouring communities.

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Speaking at the peaceful rally, President of the Coalition of Kwara Youth Organisations, Ibrahim Funsho Saadu, popularly known as Funsho Layeri, said the creation of the division was a significant response to the security concerns of residents.

Saadu said the development deserved public appreciation, adding that residents had a responsibility to acknowledge efforts aimed at protecting lives and property.

"When President Bola Tinubu approved the creation of the 9 Division of the Nigerian Army with its headquarters in Ilorin, he did something no other President has done. He saw our vulnerability and he responded with action," he said.

According to him, the establishment of the division goes beyond increased military presence, as it could create opportunities for employment, improve security, attract investment and boost economic development in Kwara.

He urged residents to support security agencies by providing useful information and cooperating with personnel, stressing that the effectiveness of the division would partly depend on the relationship between the military and the communities it serves.

Also speaking, Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Aliyu Muhammad, described the creation of the division as a significant development in the country's security architecture.

Muhammad commended Tinubu for approving the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, as well as the recruitment of additional personnel and measures aimed at improving the welfare of soldiers.

He said the new division would enhance military command and control, strengthen border security, protect critical infrastructure and facilitate faster responses to emerging security threats.

"Citizens will sleep better at night knowing that a whole Army Division is closer to them, farmers will go to their farms with greater confidence and children will attend school without fear," Muhammad said.

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He called on Nigerians to support security agencies with intelligence and cooperation, stressing that security remained a collective responsibility.

The youth organisations pledged their support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, expressing optimism that the creation of the 9 Division would contribute to lasting peace and development in Kwara State.

Saadu also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Ibrahim Shuaibu, and the Chief of Defence Staff for their leadership and efforts to strengthen the nation's security architecture.

He congratulated the General Officer Commanding the newly created division and urged him to uphold professionalism and justify the confidence reposed in him by the President and military leadership.