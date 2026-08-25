Ghana: Police Arrest Five Over Robbery, Murder of Gold Buyer

25 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of a 40-year-old gold buyer, Seth Kobina, at Agona Fie near Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

The deceased was shot in the chest during an attack on his gold buying shop, while the suspects were allegedly attempting to carry out the robbery.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred on August 20, 2026, at about 8:00 p.m., when armed men attacked the shop. Mr Kobina was rushed to the Agona Nkwanta Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations, including the review of CCTV footage, identified Emmanuel Amponsah, alias "Vandam", 29, as the alleged leader of the gang.

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The police arrested Amponsah on August 21, 2026, at a guest house in Agona Nkwanta. A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a locally manufactured pistol and two live BB cartridges.

He subsequently fell ill and was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Christopher Seyiri, alias "Cross and Die", 47; Bashiru Ibrahim, 20; and Thomas Odoom, alias "Wale", 30, within the Agona Nkwanta area.

Another suspect, Isaac Quayeson, alias "Last Burial", was arrested at Denkyira Kwaboso in the Western North Region.

The police said a search of Quayeson's residence led to the recovery of a locally manufactured pistol, three live BB cartridges, a metal bar and two cutlasses.

During investigations, Quayeson allegedly identified Amponsah as the person who shot and killed the deceased.

He also identified Odoom as one of the suspects captured on the CCTV footage.

The police said the suspects were assisting with investigations, while efforts were ongoing to arrest other accomplices connected to the robbery and murder.

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