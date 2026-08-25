Ghana Chamber of Mines Commends Govt for Resolving Adamus Resources Limited Dispute.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has commended the government for the progress made towards resolving the impasse involving Adamus Resources Limited, describing the agreement reached as an important step towards reviving the mine and protecting jobs.

The Chamber welcomed the decision to implement a 12-month roadmap aimed at turning around the operations of the mine, with the process to be supported by a six-member joint management team.

In a statement on the dispute, copied to The Ghanaian Times on Monday in Accra, the Chamber said the agreement demonstrated the commitment of all parties to dialogue and the protection of Ghana's mining sector.

"We believe this collaborative approach demonstrates a commitment to dialogue, investor confidence and the preservation of productive mining assets," the statement said.

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The Chamber said the successful revival of Adamus Resources Limited was particularly important because it was one of Ghana's few indigenous large-scale mining operations.

According to the Chamber, restoring the mine to sustainable operations would help protect jobs, support businesses within host communities and preserve the mine's contribution to government revenue and the wider mining value chain.

It also commended the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the leadership of the Minerals Commission for their efforts in finding a practical way forward.

The Chamber further acknowledged Adamus Resources Limited for what it described as its "constructive engagement" in efforts to resolve the dispute.

It urged all parties to remain committed to the agreed roadmap and ensure that the implementation process was guided by transparency and accountability.

The Chamber also stressed the need to address outstanding liabilities and secure the investment required to restore the mine to sustainable and productive operations.

It said the success of the process would not only benefit the company but also workers, businesses, host communities and the wider Ghanaian economy.

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"The Ghana Chamber of Mines remains ready to support efforts that protect investments and jobs, promote responsible local participation and strengthen the long-term contribution of mining to Ghana's development," the statement added.

The Chamber is the main mining industry association in Ghana and represents the collective interests of companies engaged in mineral exploration, production and processing.

The agreement on Adamus Resources Limited is therefore expected to provide a structured framework for addressing the challenges facing the mine while creating the conditions for its long-term recovery and continued contribution to Ghana's mining industry.