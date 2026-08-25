Ghana: BoG Moves to Harness Diaspora Remittances for Productive Investment - Governor

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is stepping up efforts to attract more remittances into Ghana and channel a greater share of the funds into productive investment, enterprise development and job creation, the Governor, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has said.

It said the central bank was working with financial institutions, fintech companies, investment partners and other stakeholders to develop trusted and innovative financial products tailored to the needs of Ghanaians living abroad.

The Governor made the remarks in his opening address at the launch of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) 2025 Annual Investment Report, hosted by the Bank of Ghana.

He said the initiative was aimed at turning diaspora savings and remittances into productive capital to support Ghana's long-term economic transformation.

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"We are committed to addressing what remains the missing link in our diaspora investment agenda: the development of trusted, innovative, and market-responsive financial products and solutions that inspire confidence, deepen engagement, and mobilise remittances towards national development priorities," Dr Asiama said.

He described Ghana's diaspora as "a vital pillar of Ghana's foreign exchange inflows", saying the strong remittance performance recorded in 2025 demonstrated the enduring commitment of Ghanaians abroad to the country despite difficult global and domestic economic conditions.

According to Dr Asiama, the focus must now shift from simply sustaining remittance flows to creating effective channels that encourage diaspora funds to finance businesses, innovation, infrastructure and employment.

"The challenge before us is not merely to sustain these flows, but to channel them more effectively into productive investment, enterprise development, innovation, and job creation," he said.

He explained that the Bank's approach would bring together banks, fintechs, investment institutions and other relevant stakeholders to co-create financial solutions that reflected the realities and aspirations of the Ghanaian diaspora.

The ultimate objective, he said, was to develop products that could be successfully taken to market and potentially become a flagship national offering for mobilising diaspora capital.

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"The opportunity before us therefore extends beyond attracting investment commitments; it is about building a sustainable ecosystem that converts savings into productive capital, strengthens trust between Ghana and its global diaspora, and creates pathways for long-term economic participation," Dr Asiama said.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to consolidate Ghana's economic recovery and restore investor confidence.

The Governor said the improved economic environment was already translating into renewed investor interest, with Ghana recording approximately US$2.61 billion in new investments across 253 projects in 2025.

He said the registration of 71 wholly Ghanaian-owned projects valued at nearly US$686 million was particularly encouraging, as it demonstrated growing confidence among domestic investors.

Dr Asiama urged stakeholders to seize the opportunity to deepen investment, saying Ghana's young population, improving infrastructure, digital economy and position as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat gave the country a strong platform for future growth.

He, however, stressed that the real measure of success would not be investment commitments alone, but their impact on productivity, jobs, incomes and the living standards of Ghanaians.

"We invite you to join us on this journey," the Governor told stakeholders, adding that their expertise and partnership would be critical to creating financial solutions capable of mobilising diaspora investment for Ghana's transformation.

The Governor said the Bank of Ghana remained committed to building the confidence and financial ecosystem needed to make diaspora investment a stronger pillar of Ghana's economic development.