West Africa: Ecowas Opens Temporary Joint Border Post At Bo-Waterside

BO-WATERSIDE — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened a Temporary Joint Border Post at the Liberia-Sierra Leone Bo-Waterside border, marking a major step toward facilitating cross-border trade, strengthening security and advancing regional integration within the Mano River Basin.

The temporary facility is expected to accommodate joint security and border authorities by the end of August, creating space for ongoing construction of the permanent ECOWAS Bo-Waterside-Jendema Joint Border Post.

The facility is equipped with offices, running water, sanitation facilities and adequate working space for customs, immigration, security and other border-related agencies.

The initiative is intended to strengthen coordinated border management, facilitate legitimate trade and enhance the free movement of people and goods between Liberia and Sierra Leone while construction of the permanent facility continues.

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ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Ambassador Mohammed Konneh, said the project gives practical expression to ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the organization's broader goal of building a peaceful, prosperous and integrated West Africa.

According to Amb. Konneh, the regional vision seeks to create an environment in which citizens can move, trade and pursue economic opportunities across member states with fewer barriers.

He said the joint border post demonstrates how regional policies can be translated into practical infrastructure that directly benefits citizens, particularly communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on cross-border commerce.

Amb. Konneh noted that effective border management remains central to regional integration, stressing that modern and coordinated border systems can facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of member states.

He described the Bo-Waterside-Jendema project as more than a border infrastructure initiative, saying it represents a shared investment in regional connectivity, economic cooperation and the welfare of communities along the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

Williams Gegeh, Manager of Customs Modernization at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), highlighted the project's potential benefits to customs operations and government revenue collection.

Gegeh described the joint border post as critical infrastructure for improving customs administration and facilitating the movement of legitimate goods across the border.

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He urged contractors to accelerate work on the permanent facility, warning that delays could affect revenue collection and the government's ability to efficiently manage cross-border trade.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dehpue Y. Zuo, described the opening of the temporary facility as an important milestone for Liberia, Sierra Leone and the wider ECOWAS region.

Zuo said the project demonstrates the practical benefits of regional cooperation and is expected to address longstanding challenges confronting traders, transporters, travelers and border communities.

He said improved coordination between border agencies could help reduce delays, eliminate duplicated procedures and lower transaction costs associated with cross-border movement and commerce.

The permanent Bo-Waterside-Jendema Joint Border Post is expected to bring Liberian and Sierra Leonean border agencies into a more coordinated operational environment, supporting ECOWAS' wider objective of promoting the free movement of people and goods and expanding intra-regional trade.