Nairobi — Tanzania's Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi has announced his decision to resign from office on September 4, barely a month after he urged rights groups to "fight" for a new constitution.

Nchimbi announced Tuesday that he had written to President Suluhu informing her of his decision to retire from politics and public service and relinquish the Vice Presidency.

The announcement comes a week after local media reports on mounting pressure for the Vice President to resign, which prompted the suspension of a local media outlet.

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Tanzania's Swahili Times confirmed Nchimbi's resignation on Tuesday, while the Vice President's Office did not share the resignation letter on its social media platforms.

Nchimbi cited President Samia Suluhu Hassan's desire for change as the reason for his decision.

He said he had promised Suluhu in August 2025 that he would assist her and Tanzania "to the best of my ability and with integrity," and would step aside whenever she felt the need for another Vice President.

"I am fully satisfied without a doubt that the Hon. President desires a change, so I have decided to fulfill my promise," he said.

His resignation will take effect on September 4 in accordance with Articles 50(2)(c) and 149(2) of Tanzania's Constitution.

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The announcement comes about a month after Nchimbi made a strong call for Tanzanians to push for a new constitution during the opening of the 15th General Meeting of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) in Dar es Salaam.

"If I were given the chance to tell Tanzanians just one thing, I would tell them: 'Fight to get a new constitution,"' Nchimbi said on July 24.

He said a new constitution based on national consensus was essential for strengthening human rights, good governance and democracy.

"Fight to get a constitution that has the agreement of all stakeholders, a constitution with consensus in the nation," he said, arguing that it should guide Tanzania for the next 50 years and protect citizens' rights.

Nchimbi said constitutional reform offered a foundation for addressing the various demands raised by Tanzanians and different groups.

"When you listen to many of the demands from different people, you find they have lined up many things all at once. You must choose the single major thing that can carry everything in the country. It is the Constitution," he said.

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The constitutional reform process began in 2011 under former President Jakaya Kikwete but stalled in 2014 before a referendum could be held.

Suluhu has previously indicated that the process would be revived before 2030, while the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) pledged in its 2025 election manifesto to continue the process.

Nchimbi thanked Suluhu and CCM for their confidence in him and Tanzanians for their cooperation throughout his public service career.

He pledged to remain a "good citizen of Tanzania" after leaving office.