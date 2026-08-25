Ghana: Court Gives Skytrain Accused More Time to File Defences

The High Court in Accra has, for the third time, granted additional time to former Education Minister, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, and former Executive Director of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Solomon Asamoah, to file their defences in the $2 million SkyTrain case.

The two, who are on bail, have pleaded not guilty to six counts, including conspiracy to wilfully cause financial loss to the state and intentional dissipation of public funds.

The court had on July 2, dismissed their submissions of no case and directed them to file their defences within 21 days. However, neither complied. On July 30, the court granted another 21-day extension.

When the case came up yesterday, for a case management conference, the accused had again failed to file their defences. The court consequently granted a further extension to September 23.

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The prosecution alleges that the $2 million payment to a South African company for the SkyTrain project was made without approval from the GIIF board.

Three prosecution witnesses testified that the board did not approve the transaction. They included former GIIF board member, Yaw Odame-Darkwa, former Board Secretary, Kofi Boakye, and National Intelligence Bureau investigator, Francis Aboagye.

The defence had previously urged the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Counsel for Asamoah, Victoria Barth, maintained that the $2 million was an equity investment for a 10 per cent stake and not dissipated public funds, while counsel for Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, challenged the prosecution's evidence and the legal basis of the charges.