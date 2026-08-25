Nigeria: Goldberg Revives 'Back to Bar' Promo As Super Eagles Stars Shine in Europe

Super Eagles stars Semi Ajayi and Chidera Ejuke set the tone with goals in the Premier League and La Liga as Goldberg brings back its Back to Bar promotion.

The return of European club football is giving Nigerian fans another reason to gather at bars and viewing centres, with several Super Eagles players already making their mark as the new season gets underway.

Super Eagles stars such as Semi Ajayi and Chidera Ejuke set the tone over the weekend with goals in the Premier League and La Liga, respectively, adding local interest to the new European football season.

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Against this backdrop, Goldberg, the official beer of the Super Eagles, has brought back its Back to Bar promotion for a second edition.

The promotion, which runs until 30 November , will offer consumers at participating outlets instant airtime rewards and a chance to win N250,000 every week.

The first edition also featured instant airtime rewards, while selected winners received trips to the United Kingdom and Qatar to experience football.

For the latest edition, customers who purchase two bottles at participating outlets will receive N400 worth of airtime and an entry into the weekly cash draw.

The promotion is running at selected outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin, Makurdi, Jos and Yola.

With the Premier League now underway and other major European leagues also in action, Nigerian fans are settling back into their regular weekend football routines.

The performances of Super Eagles players in Europe are also adding to the excitement, giving Nigerian supporters more reason to follow the new season closely.

Kunle Aroyehun, senior manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the decision to bring back the promotion followed the response to its first edition.

"The first edition of Back to Bar showed us just how strongly consumers connected with the campaign. The response was clear; people showed up, participated, and made it a part of their experience. Seeing that success made it an easy decision to bring it back. With Back to Bar 2.0, we are building on that momentum by creating even more opportunities for consumers to come together, enjoy their time at the bars and be rewarded," he said.