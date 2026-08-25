Nigeria: ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike At IBB University By Famrah Bagudu

ASUU-IBBU Chairman, Galadima Bala, said the industrial action became necessary after several engagements and appeals failed to resolve the issues surrounding the agreement's implementation

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Lapai branch of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) in Niger State have begun an indefinite strike over the alleged non-implementation of key provisions of the 2025 federal government-ASUU agreement by the state government.

The union announced the decision on Monday following an emergency congress and a press conference held at the university premises in Lapai.

The ASUU-IBBU Chairman, Galadima Bala, said the industrial action became necessary after several engagements and appeals failed to resolve the issues surrounding the agreement's implementation.

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Mr Bala said the agreement, reached with the participation of state governments and public universities, should be implemented fully to ensure industrial harmony and stability in the university system.

According to him, about 16 state-owned universities across the country have already commenced implementation of the agreement, including institutions in Bauchi, Gombe, Benue, Yobe, Osun, Ekiti and Kano states.

He noted that Nasarawa State University had also commenced implementation, warning that Niger State risked falling behind other states if it failed to address the union's concerns.

The union expressed concern over the continued departure of academic staff from universities where the agreement had not been implemented, citing a union claim that Kaduna State University had lost more than 200 lecturers. The university has disputed the claim.

ASUU-IBBU warned that continued neglect of the education sector could have far-reaching implications for the state's development and security.

The union, therefore, urged the Niger State Government to urgently address its grievances and take concrete steps towards implementing the outstanding provisions of the agreement.

It, however, said it remained open to genuine and meaningful dialogue with the government.

The union said the strike would be suspended once there was demonstrable commitment and concrete action towards resolving the issues.

ASUU-IBBU also appealed to its members to remain calm, disciplined and law-abiding throughout the industrial action, while expressing regret over the inconvenience the strike may cause students, parents and other stakeholders.