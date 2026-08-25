Nigeria: Umahi to Visit Benin-Asaba Road Amid Worsening Gridlock

ABUJA — Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced an urgent intervention on the troubled Benin-Asaba Road, saying he will visit the highway on Tuesday following mounting protests, complaints and severe traffic gridlock along the route.

Umahi said he would meet with independent engineers, the concessionaire handling the road project, officials of the Ministry of Works and the Edo State Government to determine how to address the worsening condition of the highway.

He disclosed this at the flag-off ceremony for the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road, according to a video shared on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze.

"Tomorrow, we are off to Benin-Asaba. I want Nigerians to be assured that when we get there, we'll solve that problem," Umahi said.

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The minister attributed the deteriorating condition of the road to challenges associated with the Federal Government's attempt to involve private-sector operators in road development through concession arrangements.

Umahi specifically alleged that the concessionaire had removed more than 30 kilometres of asphalt from the highway but failed to complete the rehabilitation work, leaving motorists to grapple with the consequences.

"But this concessionaire came and removed over 30 km of the asphalt and threw it away and threw it in the yard and left. And today, people are suffering," he said.

He said the planned visit would involve a "robust engagement" with the independent engineers, concessionaire and the ministry's legal team, as well as discussions with the Edo State Government.

"So, there's going to be a robust engagement, even with the governor of Edo State," the minister added.

The announcement followed growing public anger over the condition of the Benin-Agbor section of the highway, which has been plagued by prolonged gridlock and deteriorating road conditions.

Residents, motorists and transport workers have staged protests over the situation, with the road serving as a major route linking communities and facilitating movement between parts of Edo and Delta states.

Umahi's planned inspection is expected to focus on the immediate steps required to ease the traffic crisis and address the stalled rehabilitation works.