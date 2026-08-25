Ghana: Nation Attracts $2.62bn FDI in 2025 · Manufacturing Leads Investment Drive

Ghana recorded US$2.62 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2025, underscoring the country's resilience and continued appeal to investors despite changing global economic conditions, the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has said.

The authority also tracked about US$11.48 billion in announced and pipeline investments across key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, mining, energy, technology, tourism and infrastructure.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPA, Mr Simon Madjie, disclosed this in Accra on Friday at the launch of the 2025 Annual Investment Report, which assesses Ghana's investment performance and highlights emerging opportunities.

The report, jointly compiled by GIPA, the Bank of Ghana, the Petroleum Commission and the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), is themed: "Resetting Ghana's Investment Landscape for Unlocking Opportunities in a Transforming Economy."

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Mr Madjie said investment activity remained robust during the year, with both new investors and existing businesses expanding their operations.

He said a total of 254 projects were registered through GIPA, GFZA and the Petroleum Commission, with the projects expected to create 18,748 jobs when fully operational.

Wholly Ghanaian-owned investments accounted for US$816.05 million, signalling growing participation by domestic investors.

Data from the Bank of Ghana further showed net FDI inflows of US$1.91 billion on a Balance of Payments basis, with 95.4 per cent of the inflows coming from reinvested earnings.

Mr Madjie said the figures were particularly significant because they showed that existing investors were not merely maintaining their presence but were committing more resources to their businesses.

"The figure reflects strong confidence from existing investors, who continue to expand and deepen their operations in Ghana rather than exit the market," he said.

According to him, manufacturing recorded the highest number of projects, with 99 projects, reinforcing Ghana's ambition to become a regional industrial and production hub.

He said mining services attracted the highest investment value, recording US$506.61 million across three projects, while manufacturing attracted US$368.71 million from its 99 projects.

The services sector followed with US$306.36 million from 43 projects.

Mr Madjie said China led by the number of projects, with 70 registered projects, followed by India with 22 and Nigeria with 10.

By investment value, the Cayman Islands ranked first with US$500.56 million, narrowly ahead of China with US$486.06 million.

Greater Accra remained the leading destination, accounting for 143 projects valued at US$619.37 million.

The Western Region attracted US$553.99 million from nine projects, while the Eastern Region recorded US$241.50 million from three projects.

Mr Madjie said the growing investment pipeline was equally encouraging, highlighting commitments including a US$5 billion fertiliser plant, a US$2 billion agreement relating to the Jubilee and TEN oil fields, and a US$1 billion Ghana-UAE Artificial Intelligence Hub.

He said such investments had the potential to strengthen industrial capacity, create jobs and accelerate Ghana's long-term economic transformation.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, however, stressed that the real test was whether announced investments translated into productive activity.

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"Investment begins to acquire its economic meaning when it reaches the factory floor, enters the processing factory, creates opportunities for Ghanaian businesses, and puts people to productive work," she said.

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare said future reports should demonstrate stronger local supply chains, deeper processing, productive employment and wider markets for Ghanaian products.

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the report provided investors with a clearer picture of Ghana's opportunities and risks, while reaffirming the government's commitment to macroeconomic stability and predictable policies.

Looking ahead, he said the report projected FDI inflows to rise from about US$2.80 billion in 2026 to US$3.11 billion in 2027, before moderating to US$2.38 billion in 2028.