Ghana: Turn Investment Confidence Into Productive Growth

Ghana's ability to attract US$2.62 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 is welcome news and a strong indication that the country remains an attractive destination for international capital.

At a time when the global economy continues to grapple with uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, high financing costs and shifting investment patterns, Ghana's performance deserves recognition.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has also identified about US$11.48 billion in announced and pipeline investments across manufacturing, agriculture, mining, energy, technology, tourism and infrastructure.

These figures present a significant opportunity for the country to accelerate economic transformation. But while the numbers are encouraging, they should not become an excuse for complacency.

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The more important question is what these investments will actually deliver to the Ghanaian economy.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, put it aptly when she said investment acquired its real economic meaning when it reached the factory floor, created opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and put people to productive work.

That should become the guiding principle for Ghana's investment policy.

The country does not merely need more investment announcements. It needs investments that produce, employ, export, develop local businesses and create sustainable economic opportunities.

The fact that 95.4 per cent of the US$1.91 billion net FDI inflows recorded by the Bank of Ghana came from reinvested earnings is particularly significant.

It suggests that existing investors are sufficiently confident to put more resources into their Ghanaian operations rather than withdraw their capital.

Government must therefore treat investor confidence as an asset that requires careful protection.

Predictable policies, macroeconomic stability, efficient public institutions, reliable energy, good roads and ports, access to finance and a competitive business environment remain essential to retaining existing investors and attracting new ones.

The impressive performance of manufacturing, which recorded 99 projects worth US$368.71 million, is especially encouraging.

If as a country we are serious about industrialisation, such investments must be deliberately linked to local agriculture, mining and other productive sectors.

The country must also ensure that foreign investments generate meaningful opportunities for Ghanaian enterprises.

Local suppliers should not remain peripheral participants in major projects. They must become an integral part of the investment ecosystem.

The same applies to employment. The 254 projects registered through GIPA, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Petroleum Commission are expected to create 18,748 jobs when fully operational.

Government and the relevant agencies must closely monitor these commitments to ensure that projected jobs materialise and are decent, productive and sustainable.

The US$11.48 billion investment pipeline is even more compelling. Proposed projects such as the US$5 billion fertiliser plant, the US$2 billion agreement concerning the Jubilee and TEN oil fields and the US$1 billion Ghana-UAE Artificial Intelligence Hub could significantly reshape the economy.

However, announced investments must be subjected to rigorous monitoring.

Ghana has seen too many grand announcements in the past that failed to translate into completed projects, factories, jobs and exports.

GIPA and its partner institutions must therefore move beyond investment promotion to investment delivery.

The country should establish clear mechanisms for tracking major investments from announcement to implementation, identifying obstacles early and ensuring that investors receive the support necessary to complete their projects.

At the same time, the growing participation of Ghanaian-owned businesses, which accounted for US$816.05 million in investments, should be deliberately encouraged.

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A truly transformed investment landscape cannot depend solely on foreign capital. Domestic investors must have access to finance, land, technology and markets to enable them to compete and expand.

Ghana's projected increase in FDI inflows to US$3.11 billion by 2027 is achievable, but only if the country converts confidence into productivity.

The message from the 2025 investment report is therefore clear: Ghana has attracted the money. The next challenge is to ensure that the money works.

Government must now focus on the quality, implementation and economic impact of investments.

The ultimate measure of success should not be the size of the investment pipeline, but the number of factories operating, businesses growing, jobs created, products exported and Ghanaian lives improved.

That is how investment confidence will translate into sustainable prosperity.