Ghana: Golf - 91st Ghana Open Launched in Accra

The 91st Ghana Open Golf Championship has been launched in Accra, with organisers calling for increased corporate support to help in the development of golf in Ghana.

Christened OmniBSIC 91st Ghana Open, the four-day tournament will take place from September 16-19 at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono, in the Greater Accra region, featuring both professional and amateur golfers.

Through the sponsorship of OmniBSIC Bank Ghana, the Ghana Golf Association (GGA), organisers of the event, would provide a GH₵400,000 prize purse for the professional category, with additional prizes for amateurs.

Speaking at the launch, the GGA President, Mr Leonard Kwaku Okyere, thanked the bank and other supporting firms for their support and urged more institutions to invest in the sport.

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He said the championship would also showcase elements of Ga culture during the Homowo season.

The vice president of the GGA, Akwesi Poku, and host captain, Alex Oppong Baffoe, expressed excitement over the organisation of the prestigious competition and hoped this year's edition would be a huge success.

The Bank Managing Director, Daniel Asiedu, noted that sponsoring a prestigious tournament like the Ghana Open was a privilege for his outfit, describing it as the bank's contribution to the development of golf in the country.

He pledged that the bank would continue to invest in such disciplines and encouraged more organisations to support, especially golf; citing its benefits in health, networking and development.

The 91st Ghana Open is expected to attract golfers from across Africa and further raise the profile of the sport in Ghana.