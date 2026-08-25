West Africa: Insecurity - Ecowas to Deploy Regional Stabilisation Force in 2027

The Economic Community of West African States is finalising preparations ahead of the deployment of a stabilisation force in 2027.

This comes as the regional body has begun deploying critical equipment to the logistics centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Speaking during an inspection and preparation toward the shipment of the equipment, the Commissioner of Internal Services, Dr Habibu Yaya Bappah, thanked Nigeria for providing leadership.

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Bappah, who is the Chief Logistics Officer of the community, was on the inspection tour of the equipment at the Mogadishu Barracks alongside the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace & Security, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, where Nigeria was gifted three multi-purpose vehicles.

"They are very important pieces of equipment that have been donated by the Chinese government towards supporting our peace support operation in West Africa.

"This equipment stayed here for a long time because the logistics depot was not ready, but today it has been launched, and it is time to move this equipment out of the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja cantonment.

"We are very grateful to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and of course to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support to ECOWAS, not only on peace and security matters, but also on development matters.

"These materials, as earlier enumerated, include cam beds, command and control communication equipment that would go a long way in helping our armed forces at the forefront in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Bappah also hinted that "some of the equipment would be sent to the Republic of Benin, which is the latest country that is at the forefront in the fight against terrorism.

He said the Benin support was another gesture from ECOWAS to help the country confront the menace of terrorism.

On his part, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace & Security. Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, said the visit to Mogadishu barracks was very symbolic but equally very important.

He added: "With the issue of terrorism that is affecting the region, we need to deploy a force very soon, and we intend to do so, a counter-terrorism brigade by the middle of next year.

"And for that to happen, we will need a field headquarters. So some of the equipment is actually to set up those mobile headquarters in the region. They are multi-purpose equipment. Most of them are non-lethal, and that is why they have managed to stay in storage for all these years."

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Amb. Musah expressed the Commission's gratitude to Nigeria's government for "eventually agreeing to transport this equipment, you know, from here to Freetown, Sierra Leone, where that equipment will become useful in the logistics depot of the community."

He, therefore, said, "As a sign of appreciation, we are here today to donate part of that equipment to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a token gesture of our appreciation and for the continued commitment of Nigeria to the stability of the region and to the regional integration".