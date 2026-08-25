Washington, DC — KRL International is pleased to announce that Heresy Press, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, has acquired Misadventures on K Street: My Decade with the Architects of Modern Political Scandal, the highly anticipated second memoir by its CEO K. Riva Levinson. Scheduled for publication on February 16, 2027, the release serves as the unfiltered prequel to Levinson’s critically acclaimed earlier memoir, Choosing the Hero.

According to Heresy Press Director Bernard Schweizer, “I knew I had something special in my hands as soon as I started reading the manuscript for Misadventures on K Street. Riva’s book is uncompromising in its truth-telling, risk-taking, and boundary pushing. The manuscript grabbed me by the proverbial lapels from start to finish…and the rest is history.”

In Misadventures on K Street, Riva recounts her decade embedded with the high-powered Washington D.C. lobbying firm—Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly—from its rise in 1985 to its shuttering a decade later. At twenty-four, she found herself the lone woman in the room at an enterprise that functioned as a privatized, rogue Department of State. While her partners pulled strings from their offices overlooking the Potomac, Levinson was on the front lines, navigating real-world danger across the proxy wars of the Reagan era.

Moving between the boardrooms and back channels of Washington, and hostile environments overseas, the narrative discloses, with original archival details, the campaigns the firm orchestrated for controversial international clients. Levinson recounts hazardous foreign missions spanning Angola, South Africa, Somalia, Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Nicaragua, and Sri Lanka. The book lays bare the ethical compromises, covert operations, and political theater that fundamentally reshaped United States foreign policy, with lasting international ramifications that persist today. Levinson uses the book to bring back to life the friends and colleagues whose stories—and lives—were cut short by the human fallout of high-stakes geopolitics.

“It’s a prequel to Choosing the Hero. It is before there was Ellen and before there was a hero to choose,” Levinson told Bloomberg Government in her first exclusive interview about her forthcoming memoir. “It’s like the origin story, and it’s not only my origin story, but also, I believe, the origin story of lobbying today.”

Early Praise for MISADVENTURES ON K STREET

"Misadventures on K Street is an invaluable look at the mechanics of political power in D.C. during the late Cold War era, told with the candor and integrity that have defined Riva’s career." — U.S. Senator Chris Coons

“In Misadventures on K Street, Levinson does for the dark art of lobbying what I sought to do for The Wolves of K Street—she exposes the high-stakes machinery of power with unflinching detail... Riva is the ultimate witness.” — Brody Mullins, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter

“A story of grit, the complexity of power, and a life spent proving that loyalty is the most powerful currency in diplomacy.” — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Former U.S. Representative to the United Nations

“An engaging account of the strange intersection of Washington lobbying, Cold War geopolitics, and the outsized personalities who shaped both... An illuminating and often surprising memoir.” — Jeff Flake, former U.S. Senator and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey

“A uniquely thrilling, cinematic journey that follows a woman daring enough to navigate the high-testosterone world of the 1980s... A crazier-than-fiction account of power, risk, and the woman who survived it all.” — Blye Faust, Academy Award-winning producer of Spotlight

➡️ Misadventures on K Street is available for pre-order now.

About the Author:

K. Riva Levinson is a globally recognized political and business strategist, President and CEO of KRL International . She has navigated the corridors of power—from the legendary firm of Black, Manafort, Stone & Kelly in the mid-1980s to the founding of her own consultancy KRL International. Her first book, Choosing the Hero, chronicles her work advising Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first democratically elected woman president, from exile, through war, democratic elections, and the rebuilding of a nation. The book was hailed as a “riveting geopolitical thriller” and is being republished for its tenth anniversary this year. Misadventures on K-Street is the prequel to that journey. https://www.krivalevinson.com/

For media inquiries, interview requests, or to receive an Author's Review Copy, contact Sedinam Asase sedinam@krlinternational.com or Jane Wesman jane@wesmanpr.com

K. Riva Levinson

KRL International

sedinam@krlinternational.com